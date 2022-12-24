Auto

Kawasaki offers exciting year-end discount on Ninja 300 in India

Written by Pradnesh Naik Dec 24, 2022, 02:12 pm 2 min read

Kawasaki Ninja 300 features petal-type disc brakes (Photo credit: Kawasaki)

Japanese marque Kawasaki is offering a massive year-end discount of Rs. 10,000 on the Ninja 300 in India. This offer is valid till December 31, 2022. This move by the bikemaker is perhaps a stock-clearance sale before it introduces the upcoming 2023 iteration of the supersport offering. The discount will be applicable to the on-road prices of the motorcycle.

Why does this story matter?

Kawasaki is one of the most popular bikemakers across the globe. It is known for producing capable supersport motorcycles and has multiple victories in MotoGP and World Superbike Championship under its belt.

It was also one of the first brands to venture into the sporty sub-500cc category in India.

With a massive discount, the Ninja 300 will attract more potential customers.

The supersport flaunts a full fairing and twin-pod headlight units

The Kawasaki Ninja 300 follows an aggressive design philosophy and flaunts a muscular 17-liter fuel tank, twin-pod halogen headlight units, angular mirrors, a full fairing, a clip-on handlebar, an upright windscreen, split-type seats, an upswept exhaust, a tapering rear section, and a sleek LED taillight. The motorcycle packs a semi-digital instrument cluster. It rides on 17-inch multi-spoke alloy wheels wrapped in sporty tires.

It draws power from a 296cc, parallel-twin engine

The Kawasaki Ninja 300 is backed by a 296cc, liquid-cooled, DOHC, 8-valve, parallel-twin engine that is mated to a 6-speed gearbox with an assist and slipper clutch. The mill churns out a maximum power of 38.4hp at 11,000rpm and 27Nm of peak torque at 10,000rpm.

It is equipped with disc brakes and dual-channel ABS

In terms of rider safety, the Kawasaki Ninja 300 comes equipped with petal-type disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for improved braking performance. The suspension duties on the supersport motorcycle are carried out by 37mm telescopic forks side on the front and an adjustable gas-charged, bottom-link "Uni-Trak" mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Kawasaki Ninja 300: Pricing

In India, the Kawasaki Ninja 300 can be yours at a sticker price of Rs. 3.4 lakh (ex-showroom). The year-end discount by the bikemaker is applicable to the on-road price of the supersport. The motorcycle can be booked online or via the brand's dealerships.