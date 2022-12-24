Auto

Lotus Envya in the works; set to arrive in 2025

Written by Pradnesh Naik Dec 24, 2022, 11:46 am 2 min read

Lotus Envya should deliver a range of up to 600km. Representative image (Photo credit: Lotus)

British automaker Lotus is developing an all-new Envya EV for the global markets. The upcoming electric sedan (codenamed Type 133) will likely be based on the Eletre SUV, featuring a futuristic design philosophy. To recall, the car was spotted doing test runs in China, albeit in a heavily camouflaged avatar. It will essentially be a low-slung four-door version of the capable crossover SUV.

Why does this story matter?

With a rich heritage of producing supercars and race cars, Lotus is now slowly moving toward an electrified future with a range of EVs planned in the coming years.

The Geely-owned carmaker got a warm reception for the Eletre e-SUV from critics and potential customers.

The upcoming Envya EV will be underpinned by the brand's new Electric Premium Architecture (EPA) platform.

The sedan will flaunt all-LED lighting setup and designer wheels

The Lotus Envya will follow the brand's modern design language and will flaunt a muscular bonnet, bumper-mounted LED headlights, split-type DRLs, a raked windscreen, a coupe-like sloping roofline, and a wide air dam. The sedan will be flanked on the sides by ORVMs, flush-fitted door handles, and designer alloy wheels. The rear end will be graced by a full-width LED taillight and a diffuser.

It will likely get the powertrain from Eletre

The technical specifications for the upcoming Lotus Envya EV are yet to be disclosed by the automaker. However, we expect it to get the capable electric powertrain from its sibling, the Eletre crossover SUV.

It will feature a head-up display and surround-sound audio system

The interiors of the Lotus Envya are under wraps. However, we expect the low-slung sedan to get a spacious cabin and feature an augmented reality head-up display, a premium surround-sound audio system, a glass roof, ambient lighting, multi-zone climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel. A digital instrument cluster, a touchscreen infotainment panel, and multiple airbags should also be available.

How much will it cost?

The details regarding the pricing and availability of the upcoming Envya EV will be announced by Lotus at its launch event, sometime in 2024. We expect the electric sedan to be priced at around the £90,000 mark (approximately Rs. 89.6 lakh) in the UK.