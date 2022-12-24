2023 BMW X1 bookings open at dealers: Should you reserve?
Select BMW dealerships have started accepting bookings for the new generation X1 ahead of its launch in India next month. Prospective customers can now pre-book the SUV against a token amount of Rs. 50,000. The car arrives on our shores via the Completely Knocked Down (CKD). For highlights, the updated four-wheeler is overall larger than its predecessor and has an eye-catching design language.
Why does this story matter?
- The 2023 BMW X1 made its global debut early this year. When launched in India, the updated model will take on the likes of the Mercedes-Benz GLA and Volvo XC40.
- To entice EV lovers, the automaker added an electric variant, the iX1 to the SUV's global line-up. However, the e-SUV will not likely be brought to our shores anytime soon.
The SUV flaunts enlarged kidney grilles and all-LED lighting setup
The 2023 BMW X1 flaunts a muscular hood, an enlarged kidney grille, a wide air dam, and slim LED headlights with L-shaped DRLs. The SUV is flanked by sharp body lines, flush-fitted door handles, roof rails, flared arches, and blacked-out B-pillars. It is offered with either 18-, 19-, or 20-inch alloy wheels. The rear end is graced by wrap-around taillamps and a shark-fin antenna.
It gets an xDrive all-wheel-drive system
The 2023 BMW X1 is offered with a 215hp, 2.0-liter turbo-petrol engine with mild-hybrid system; a 134hp, 1.5-liter turbo-petrol mill; and a 2.0-liter diesel motor in two tunes: 148hp and 202hp. Transmission duties are handled by a 7-speed DCT gearbox, with an 'xDrive' all-wheel-drive system.
The car features a Harman Kardon sound system
The 2023 BMW X1 gets a refreshed five-seater cabin with a height-adjustable driver's seat, automatic climate control, four USB type-C ports, and a three-spoke multifunctional steering wheel. It packs a Harman Kardon sound system, a curved panel with a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, and a 10.7-inch iDrive 8 infotainment system. To ensure passengers' safety, the SUV gets six airbags and a rear-view camera.
2023 BMW X1: Pricing and availability
In India, the pricing details for the 2023 BMW X1 will be disclosed at its launch event in January. The SUV can now be pre-booked against a token amount of Rs. 50,000. For reference, it starts at £35,130 (around Rs. 34.3 lakh) in the UK.