Auto

2023 BMW X1 bookings open at dealers: Should you reserve?

2023 BMW X1 bookings open at dealers: Should you reserve?

Written by Pirzada Shakir Dec 24, 2022, 12:05 am 2 min read

2023 BMW X1 gets an xDrive all-wheel-drive system (Photo credit: BMW)

Select BMW dealerships have started accepting bookings for the new generation X1 ahead of its launch in India next month. Prospective customers can now pre-book the SUV against a token amount of Rs. 50,000. The car arrives on our shores via the Completely Knocked Down (CKD). For highlights, the updated four-wheeler is overall larger than its predecessor and has an eye-catching design language.

Why does this story matter?

The 2023 BMW X1 made its global debut early this year. When launched in India, the updated model will take on the likes of the Mercedes-Benz GLA and Volvo XC40.

To entice EV lovers, the automaker added an electric variant, the iX1 to the SUV's global line-up. However, the e-SUV will not likely be brought to our shores anytime soon.

The SUV flaunts enlarged kidney grilles and all-LED lighting setup

The 2023 BMW X1 flaunts a muscular hood, an enlarged kidney grille, a wide air dam, and slim LED headlights with L-shaped DRLs. The SUV is flanked by sharp body lines, flush-fitted door handles, roof rails, flared arches, and blacked-out B-pillars. It is offered with either 18-, 19-, or 20-inch alloy wheels. The rear end is graced by wrap-around taillamps and a shark-fin antenna.

It gets an xDrive all-wheel-drive system

The 2023 BMW X1 is offered with a 215hp, 2.0-liter turbo-petrol engine with mild-hybrid system; a 134hp, 1.5-liter turbo-petrol mill; and a 2.0-liter diesel motor in two tunes: 148hp and 202hp. Transmission duties are handled by a 7-speed DCT gearbox, with an 'xDrive' all-wheel-drive system.

The car features a Harman Kardon sound system

The 2023 BMW X1 gets a refreshed five-seater cabin with a height-adjustable driver's seat, automatic climate control, four USB type-C ports, and a three-spoke multifunctional steering wheel. It packs a Harman Kardon sound system, a curved panel with a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, and a 10.7-inch iDrive 8 infotainment system. To ensure passengers' safety, the SUV gets six airbags and a rear-view camera.

2023 BMW X1: Pricing and availability

In India, the pricing details for the 2023 BMW X1 will be disclosed at its launch event in January. The SUV can now be pre-booked against a token amount of Rs. 50,000. For reference, it starts at £35,130 (around Rs. 34.3 lakh) in the UK.