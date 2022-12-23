Auto

Solar-powered EV, made by students, sets world record for range

Dec 23, 2022

Sunswift 7 has a top speed of 100km/h (Photo credit: Sunswift Racing)

Australia-based Sunswift Racing has set a new world record with their solar-powered Sunswift 7 EV. The concept vehicle, made by students, covered 1,000km on a single charge in less than 12 hours. The engineering team belongs to the University of New South Wales, Sydney (UNSW), which is known for producing solar-powered cars since 1996. The prototype car tips the scales at 500kg.

Why does this story matter?

With electrification taking center stage for a greener future, every automaker is developing Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs) with longer driving ranges. Some are also experimenting with solar power as an alternative mode of charging.

The engineering team from UNSW pushed the envelope of aerodynamics and energy efficiency with their newest Sunswift 7 EV by covering 1,000kms on a single charge.

The EV flaunts a streamlined body and lightweight alloy wheels

Unlike a normal road-going vehicle, the solar-powered Sunswift 7 EV has an aerodynamically-tuned streamlined body with exposed solar panels on the sculpted hood and sloping roofline. It flaunts a raked windscreen, bulging wheel arches, two large butterfly doors, flush-fitted door handles, fiber windows (to reduce weight), and lightweight alloy wheels with aerodynamic covers. The concept car has a drag coefficient of just 0.095.

It can cover 1,000km on a single charge

The technical specifications of the Sunswift 7 EV are not disclosed by the Sunswift Racing team, as the solar-powered vehicle is a project car conceptualized for the world record. It completed the 1,000km trip on a single charge at an average speed of 85km/h.

It seemingly has a two-seater cabin with bucket-type seats

The interiors of the solar-powered Sunswift 7 EV are under wraps. However, we expect the project car to feature a two-seater cabin with bucket-type seats, multi-point safety harnesses with quick release function, a digital instrument cluster to display vehicle-related telemetry, and a multifunctional steering wheel. The safety of the passengers is ensured by a steel roll cage.

How much does it cost?

The pricing and availability details of the Sunswift 7 EV have not been disclosed by Sunswift Racing's engineering team as it is not a street-legal offering and is built only for record purposes. But we may see the technology implemented in a future car.