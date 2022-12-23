Solar-powered EV, made by students, sets world record for range
Australia-based Sunswift Racing has set a new world record with their solar-powered Sunswift 7 EV. The concept vehicle, made by students, covered 1,000km on a single charge in less than 12 hours. The engineering team belongs to the University of New South Wales, Sydney (UNSW), which is known for producing solar-powered cars since 1996. The prototype car tips the scales at 500kg.
Why does this story matter?
- With electrification taking center stage for a greener future, every automaker is developing Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs) with longer driving ranges. Some are also experimenting with solar power as an alternative mode of charging.
- The engineering team from UNSW pushed the envelope of aerodynamics and energy efficiency with their newest Sunswift 7 EV by covering 1,000kms on a single charge.
The EV flaunts a streamlined body and lightweight alloy wheels
Unlike a normal road-going vehicle, the solar-powered Sunswift 7 EV has an aerodynamically-tuned streamlined body with exposed solar panels on the sculpted hood and sloping roofline. It flaunts a raked windscreen, bulging wheel arches, two large butterfly doors, flush-fitted door handles, fiber windows (to reduce weight), and lightweight alloy wheels with aerodynamic covers. The concept car has a drag coefficient of just 0.095.
It can cover 1,000km on a single charge
The technical specifications of the Sunswift 7 EV are not disclosed by the Sunswift Racing team, as the solar-powered vehicle is a project car conceptualized for the world record. It completed the 1,000km trip on a single charge at an average speed of 85km/h.
It seemingly has a two-seater cabin with bucket-type seats
The interiors of the solar-powered Sunswift 7 EV are under wraps. However, we expect the project car to feature a two-seater cabin with bucket-type seats, multi-point safety harnesses with quick release function, a digital instrument cluster to display vehicle-related telemetry, and a multifunctional steering wheel. The safety of the passengers is ensured by a steel roll cage.
How much does it cost?
The pricing and availability details of the Sunswift 7 EV have not been disclosed by Sunswift Racing's engineering team as it is not a street-legal offering and is built only for record purposes. But we may see the technology implemented in a future car.