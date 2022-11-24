Auto

2023 Porsche 911 Carrera T, 718 Style Edition models launched

Written by Pradnesh Naik Nov 24, 2022, 11:20 am 2 min read

2023 Porsche 911 Carrera T can be customized with the brand's 'Paint to Sample' program (Photo credit: Porsche)

German supercar marque Porsche has launched the 911 Carrera T along with the Style Edition of the 718 Cayman and Boxster in India at Rs. 1.80 crore, Rs. 1.44 crore, and Rs. 1.48 crore, respectively (all prices, ex-showroom). To recall, all three supercars were unveiled globally a month back. The special models feature a few color-coordinated exterior and interior elements while being mechanically unaltered.

Why does this story matter?

The iconic 911 range, along with the legendary Cayman and Boxster under Porsche's 718 line-up are considered some of the most capable cars around the world.

All three models are known for their dynamic ride and handling characteristics, both on track and on the road.

With the launch of new models in India, the competition will go to a new level.

2023 Porsche 718 Cayman Style Edition

The 2023 Porsche 718 Cayman Style Edition rides on 20-inch high-gloss black wheels. The coupe flaunts a sculpted hood, swept-back LED headlights with DRLs, signature 'Porsche' decals on the sides, and wrap-around LED taillights. On the inside, it has premium leather upholstery, illuminated door sills, and a 7.0-inch infotainment system. It is powered by a 2.0-liter, turbocharged, flat-four engine that makes 296hp/380Nm.

2023 Porsche 718 Boxster Style Edition

The 2023 Porsche 718 Boxster Style Edition sports a retractable soft-top roof. It gets an all-new Ruby Star Neo paint scheme, projector LED headlights, wide air dams, a raked windscreen, and white-colored 'Porsche' decals on the doors. Inside, it features chalk-colored stitching on the upholstery, a digital instrument cluster, and automatic climate control. It is fueled by a 296hp/380Nm, 2.0-liter, turbocharged, flat-four engine.

2023 Porsche 911 Carrera T

The 2023 Porsche 911 Carrera T retains the silhouette of the Carrera S model. It flaunts oval-shaped projector LED headlights with integrated DRLs, flared wheel arches with 20-inch (front) and 21-inch (rear) alloy wheels, and connected LED taillights. The two-seater cabin has racing-type bucket seats and a 'GT Sport' steering wheel. The coupe draws power from a 3.0-liter, twin-turbocharged, flat-six petrol engine (379hp/449Nm).

How much do they cost?

In India, the 2023 Porsche 718 Cayman Style Edition retails at Rs. 1.44 crore, the 2023 718 Boxster Style Edition cost Rs. 1.48 crore, and the 2023 911 Carrera T will set you back by Rs. 1.80 crore (all prices, ex-showroom).