Highest individual scores for England vs India in Lord's Tests

Across eras, several batters have etched their names into the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground Honors Board. Since hosting its first Test back in 1884, the Home of Cricket has seen some riveting batting performances. The ground has had its fair share of English cricketing glory as well. Have a look at the highest individual scores for England against India at Lord's (Tests).

#1 Graham Gooch: 333 in 1990 Former England batter Graham Gooch has the highest aggregate for a batter in a Test match. He scored 456 runs across two innings during the 1990 Lord's Test against India. Gooch slammed a record 333, guiding England to 653/4d in the first innings. Notably, Gooch is England's only triple-centurion against India in Test cricket. The former England skipper scored 123 in the second innings.

#2 Joe Hardstaff: 205* in 1946 Former batter Joe Hardstaff played an unbeaten knock of 205 in the 1946 Lord's Test against India. His effort powered the hosts to 428 in the first innings. India had earlier scored 200. England later won the match by 10 wickets. Notably, that was Hardstaff's only century against India in the format. He featured in four Tests against them in total.