Highest individual scores for England vs India in Lord's Tests
What's the story
Across eras, several batters have etched their names into the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground Honors Board. Since hosting its first Test back in 1884, the Home of Cricket has seen some riveting batting performances. The ground has had its fair share of English cricketing glory as well. Have a look at the highest individual scores for England against India at Lord's (Tests).
#1
Graham Gooch: 333 in 1990
Former England batter Graham Gooch has the highest aggregate for a batter in a Test match. He scored 456 runs across two innings during the 1990 Lord's Test against India. Gooch slammed a record 333, guiding England to 653/4d in the first innings. Notably, Gooch is England's only triple-centurion against India in Test cricket. The former England skipper scored 123 in the second innings.
#2
Joe Hardstaff: 205* in 1946
Former batter Joe Hardstaff played an unbeaten knock of 205 in the 1946 Lord's Test against India. His effort powered the hosts to 428 in the first innings. India had earlier scored 200. England later won the match by 10 wickets. Notably, that was Hardstaff's only century against India in the format. He featured in four Tests against them in total.
#3
Kevin Pietersen: 202* in 2011
The flamboyant Kevin Pietersen was on fire during the 2011 Test series against India at home. He scored over 500 runs. In the series opener at Lord's, the former batter slammed an unbeaten 202* off 326 balls. As a result, England compiled 474/8d in the first innings. India's batting was duly tested throughout the match as England won by 196 runs.