These records were broken in last England-India Test at Edgbaston 

The second Test of the ongoing series between England and India will be played at Edgbaston, Birmingham, starting on July 2. The venue is significant as it was here that the aggressive style of play known as 'Bazball' gained prominence in 2022. The style, named after England's head coach Brendon McCullum , witnessed its first major success when England chased down 378 against India in under 77 overs. Here we look at the records that were broken in that iconic game.

Summary How did the Test match pan out? India were 98/5 in the first innings before centurions Rishabh Pant (146) and Ravindra Jadeja (104) added 222 runs. Their centuries helped India post 416/10. For England, James Anderson claimed a fifer. In response, England were reduced to 83/5 before Jonny's Bairstow's 106 guided them to 284/10. Fifties from Cheteshwar Pujara (66) and Pant (57) weren't enough as India were bundled out for 245. England accomplished the 378-run target as Joe Root (142*) and Bairstow (114*) slammed centuries. .

Pant Pant scripted these records Pant smacked a sensational 111-ball 146 on Day 1 and backed it up with an 86-ball 57. As per Cricbuzz, Pant became the first Indian keeper to score a ton and a half-century in an overseas Test. He also became the first Indian wicket-keeper to score over 200 runs in a Test outside India. Pant also became the first visiting keeper with multiple Test hundreds in England.

Information Second-fastest Test hundred for an Indian in England Pant got to his hundred off just 89 balls. As per ESPNcricinfo, Mohammad Azharuddin is the only Indian batter with a faster Test hundred on England soil. He accomplished the milestone off just 88 balls in the 1990 Lord's Test.

Record chase Highest-ever target chased by any team against India The 378-run target is not just England's highest successful Test chase but also the highest ever by any team against India. This chase is also the second-highest by any team in England. England's run rate of 4.93 in the chase was the then third-highest for any team in a successful 300-plus run chase in Test cricket. The Test also witnessed one of the highest scoring rates for a completed Test match with an overall scoring rate of 4.34.

Historic partnership Root, Bairstow set record for highest 4th-wicket stand in innings The partnership between Root and Bairstow was nothing short of spectacular. They put together a mammoth 269-run stand, the fourth-highest for any wicket in the fourth innings of a Test match. This is also the highest fourth-wicket partnership in the fourth innings of a Test match. No other pair has even added 220 runs in the fourth innings of a Test match.