These Indian batters boast 80-plus sixes in Test cricket

Rishabh Pant achieved a plethora of records by scoring centuries in both innings in the opening Test match against England at Headingley. Pant scored a brilliant 134(178) in the first innings of the aforementioned Leeds match and followed it up with a 140-bal 118. He tallied a total of nine sixes in the game and became the Indian with the third-most Test sixes. On this note, let's look at Indian batters with 80-plus Test sixes.

#3 Rishabh Pant - 82 sixes Pant's nine sixes in the Headingley game made him the third Indian to complete 80 Test sixes. He has now raced to 82 maximums from 77 innings. Overall, Pant has raced to 3,200 runs from 44 Tests at an average of 44.44. The tally includes eight centuries and 15 fifties. Meanwhile, Australia's Adam Gilchrist (100) is the only player with more Test sixes than Pant as a designated wicket-keeper.

#2 Rohit Sharma - 88 sixes Mostly known for his prowess in white-ball cricket, Rohit Sharma has also made a mark on the Test level. Rohit, who also owns the record for hitting most number of sixes in international cricket, smashed 88 sixes in the longest format. Overall, Rohit slammed 4,301 runs across 67 Tests at 40.57. In addition to 12 Test tons, he smashed 18 fifties. He retired from Test cricket in May 2025.