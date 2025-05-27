Rishabh Pant slams his second IPL century: Key stats
What's the story
Lucknow Super Giants skipper Rishabh Pant has slammed his second century in the Indian Premier League (IPL).
Pant reached the three-figure mark in LSG's final IPL 2025 encounter against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Ekana Stadium.
The LSG skipper finally made a statement after having endured a poor season.
Notably, Pant now has an IPL ton for two different franchises.
Knock
Blistering ton from Pant
Pant promoted himself in the batting order after RCB elected to field. He came in after LSG lost opener Matthew Breetzke in the third over.
The LSG captain displayed his attacking from the outset, finding successive boundaries. He duly found support from Mitchell Marsh.
Pant, who continued his onslaught, reached his century off 54 balls in the 18th over.
Information
Century for two different teams
As mentioned, Pant now has a century for two different franchises in the IPL. His previous and only other century came for Delhi Capitals in the 2018 edition. He hammered an unbeaten 128 against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Delhi.
Information
Fastest IPL ton for LSG batter
Pant finished with an unbeaten 118 off 61 balls, a knock laced with 11 fours and 8 sixes. This became his second-best score in IPL history. As per Cricbuzz, Pant's 54-ball ton is now the fastest for an LSG batter in the tournament.
Form
Pant bounces back in style
Pant has finally silenced his critics after a string of low scores. He was under the scanner in his debut season for LSG.
He scored just 135 runs from his first 12 matches at 12.27.
Under Pant's captaincy, LSG were inconsistent in IPL 2025, missing the playoff berth.
He was earlier picked by LSG for ₹27 crore, making him IPL's most expensive player.
Information
Pant's second 50+ score in IPL 2025
Pant raced to his second 50+ score in IPL 2025. His only such score came against Chennai Super Kings (CSK). He slammed a 49-ball 63 at the same venue, albeit in a losing cause.
Runs
Pant gets past 3,500 IPL runs
Pant finished his IPL 2025 campaign with 262 runs from 14 games at an average of 23.81. He struck at 23.81 in the season.
In Lucknow, Pant also completed 3,500 runs in the IPL. In 125 matches, he has racked up 3,536 runs at an average of 34.00. His tally includes 19 half-centuries in addition to two tons.
Pant's career strike rate is 147.21.