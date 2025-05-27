What's the story

Serbian ace Novak Djokovic thrashed Mackenzie McDonald to reach the 2025 French Open second round.

The former world number one claimed a 6-3, 6-3, 6-3 victory in the men's singles first round. McDonald could not match Djokovic's brilliance at Court Philippe-Chatrier.

Djokovic, who recently won his 100th tour-level title at the Geneva Open, is vying for his 25th Grand Slam title.