French Open: Novak Djokovic thrashes McDonald to reach second round
What's the story
Serbian ace Novak Djokovic thrashed Mackenzie McDonald to reach the 2025 French Open second round.
The former world number one claimed a 6-3, 6-3, 6-3 victory in the men's singles first round. McDonald could not match Djokovic's brilliance at Court Philippe-Chatrier.
Djokovic, who recently won his 100th tour-level title at the Geneva Open, is vying for his 25th Grand Slam title.
Stats
A look at match stats
Djokovic won a total of 90 points and 32 winners throughout the match. He served seven aces compared to McDonald's six.
The former had a win percentage of 81 and 71 in the first and second serves, respectively. He won 35 of his 79 receiving points.
Notably, Djokovic had fewer unforced errors (20) than McDonald (28). The latter registered three double-faults.
Title
Djokovic's record-breaking title in Geneva
As mentioned, Djokovic recently won his 100th tour-level title at the Geneva Open. The Serb defeated sixth seed Hubert Hurkacz 5-7, 7-6 (2), 7-6 (2).
Djokovic became the third player in the Open Era to claim 100 ATP titles, joining Jimmy Connors (109) and Roger Federer (103).
He also became the first man (Open Era) to lift a trophy over 20 successive seasons.
Grand Slams
His 97th win at French Open
Djokovic has won a record 24 Grand Slam titles (singles), the most by a man. Only two other men have 20-plus major honors - Federer (20) and Rafael Nadal (22).
Three of his titles have come at the French Open (97-16).
He is the only man to attain the triple Career Grand Slam — winning all four Grand Slams at least three times.
Information
Djokovic eyes this record
Djokovic now eyes his record-breaking 25th Grand Slam title at the French Open. He aims to break Margaret Court's record of winning 24 major titles, the joint-most in tennis history (men or women).
Information
Oldest French Open champion
Djokovic won his third and last French Open title in 2023. He defeated Casper Ruud 7-6 (1), 6-3, 7-5 in the final. At 36 years and 20 days, Djokovic became the oldest man to win the French Open singles honor.