Novak Djokovic pulled out of the 2024 French Open ahead of the quarter-final

Novak Djokovic withdraws from 2024 French Open with knee injury

By Parth Dhall 10:23 pm Jun 04, 2024

What's the story In a major development, Serbian ace Novak Djokovic has pulled out of the 2024 French Open due to a knee injury. Djokovic recently defeated Francisco Cerundolo in a five-set thriller to reach the quarter-finals. He was set to face Casper Ruud in the last-eight clash. Djokovic's departure means Jannik Sinner has now become the new world number one. Here are further details.

Why does this story matter?

Djokovic injured his knee during the fourth-round match against Cerundolo. Although the Serb won, he underwent an MRI scan on Tuesday to ascertain if he would be able to play further at the French Open. The scans dictated that Djokovic tore the medial meniscus in his right knee, which ruled him out of the ongoing Roland Garros.

Djokovic's 370th Grand Slam win

Djokovic won 6-1, 5-7, 3-6, 7-5, 6-3 against Cerundolo to reach the 2024 French Open quarter-final. With this, Djokovic broke Roger Federer's long-standing record for winning the most Grand Slam matches. This was Djokovic's 370th major match-win. Djokovic also surpassed Federer in terms of Grand Slam quarter-finals appearances. Before this match, they had the joint-most such appearances (58).

His journey at 2024 French Open

Djokovic beat Pierre-Hugues Herbert 6-4, 7-6(3), 6-4 in the first round. With this, Djokovic claimed his 367th Grand Slam match-win, equaling Serena Williams (men or women). Djokovic then humbled Roberto Carballes Baena in straight sets (6-4, 6-1, 6-2). The Serb starred in two five-set wins thereafter, against Lorenzo Musetti and Cerundolo. Notably, Djokovic entered the 2024 French Open as the defending champion.

Djokovic awaits his 25th major title

Djokovic holds the record for winning the most Grand Slam men's singles titles (24). He broke a tie with Rafael Nadal (22) after winning the French Open last year. By winning the 2023 US Open, Djokovic went past Serena's record of bagging 23 major titles. Djokovic now has the joint-most major titles (men or women) with Margaret Court (24).

Djokovic yet to win a title in 2024

Djokovic started the 2024 season with a semi-final appearance at the Australian Open. He couldn't defend his title. The Serb lost the R32 at Indian Wells and finished as the Monte-Carlo semi-finalist. He suffered another R32 exit at the Italian Open before being defeated in the semis at Geneva Open. Djokovic, who is 16-5, still eyes his maiden title this season.