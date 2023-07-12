Novak Djokovic sails into his 12th Wimbledon semi-final: Key stats

Written by Parth Dhall July 12, 2023

Djokovic came from behind to win the quarter-final

Serbian ace Novak Djokovic reached the semi-finals at 2023 Wimbledon after beating Andrey Rublev. The former world number one survived an initial scare and went on to win 4-6, 6-1, 6-4, 6-3 at the Centre Court. Djokovic, the defending champion, has now sailed into his 12th semi-final at Wimbledon. He also became the second man to feature in 400 Grand Slam matches.

A look at the match stats

Djokovic won a total of 120 points and 41 winners in the match. Rublev struck as many as six aces, while Djokovic also recorded five of them. Djokovic had a win percentage of 76 and 65 in the first and second serves, respectively. He won 38% of the receiving points. Notably, Rublev covered a distance of 3882.1 meters throughout the match.

Djokovic eyes his eighth Wimbledon title

Djokovic is the favorite to win Wimbledon this time too. He has won the last four Wimbledon titles (2018-2022). In 2022, he clinched his seventh title at the grass-court Grand Slam. If the Serb wins again, then he will draw level with Roger Federer, who won eight Wimbledon titles in the Open Era. Federer clinched the Wimbledon title in 2003-2007, 2009, 2012, and 2017.

Second man to play 400 major matches

As mentioned, Djokovic has become just the second man and third overall player to feature in 400 major matches. Federer finished his career after playing 429 Grand Slam matches. American legend Serena Williams too played over 400 major matches (423).

Djokovic last lost at Wimbledon in 2016

Djokovic's last defeat at Wimbledon came 2,192 days ago. He last lost a Wimbledon match in 2016. Sam Querrey defeated Djokovic in the third round. It was his first defeat before the quarter-finals of a major since the 2009 French Open.

Djokovic reaches his 46th major semi-final

As stated, Djokovic reached his 12th semi-final at Wimbledon. Overall, he is set to make his 46th semi-final appearance at Grand Slams, the joint-most among men with Federer. Notably, Djokovic and Federer are the only players to have reached over 40 semi-finals at majors. Jimmy Connors and Rafael Nadal recorded 31 and 38 such appearances, respectively. Djokovic will face Jannik Sinner in the semis.

ATP head-to-head: Djokovic 4-1 Rublev

Djokovic has won his fourth match against Rublev (ATP Tour). The former also defeated Rublev in the 2023 Australian Open quarter-finals, winning 6-1, 6-2, 6-4. Before that, Djokovic prevailed in the 2022 Nitto ATP Finals, having won in straight sets. Rublev's only win against Djokovic came in 2022 when he won the final in Belgrade. Djokovic also won in the 2021 ATP Finals.

Djokovic eyes his 23rd major title

Djokovic has won 353 main-draw matches at Grand Slams. He is only behind Federer (369) and Williams (367) in this regard. His 350th win came against Jordan Thompson in the second round at Wimbledon 2023. The Serb clinched his 23rd career Grand Slam title after winning the 2023 French Open. At Wimbledon, he can emulate Margaret Court, who sits atop with 24 majors.

