Wimbledon 2023: Jannik Sinner reaches his maiden Grand Slam semi-final

Written by Parth Dhall July 11, 2023 | 10:58 pm 2 min read

italy's Jannik Sinner beat Roman Safiullin to reach the semi-final of 2023 Wimbledon on July 11. The former bounced back from a second-set defeat and won 6-4, 3-6, 6-2, 6-2 after over two hours at Court 1. Sinner, who earlier qualified for her maiden Wimbledon quarter-final, has reached the penultimate match at Grand Slams for the first time. Here are the key stats.

A look at the match stats

Sinner won a total of 108 points and 36 winners in the match. He struck more aces (14) than that of Safiullin (8). The former had a win percentage of 90 and 55 in the first and second serves, respectively. He won 41% of the receiving points. Notably, Sinner covered a distance of 2,502.5 meters throughout the match.

Third Italian man to reach Wimbledon semis

Sinner has become just the third Italian man to reach the semi-final at Wimbledon. The 21-year-old joins Nicola Pietrangeli and Matteo Berrettini, who have also qualified for this stage in the past.

Sinner attains these feats

As per Opta, Sinner, at 21 years and 329 days, has become the youngest Italian male in the Open Era to reach a Grand Slam semi-final. He surpassed Adriano Panatta, who reached the 1973 Roland Garros semis, at 22 years and 329 days. Sinner has also equaled Berrettini's record for the fastest to 35 major wins among Italian males (in 49 matches).

Means a lot to me: Sinner

"It means a lot to me. We have put a lot of work in and a lot of sacrifices for this moment," Sinner said in his on-court interview. "It is a very nice moment for me. I just try to play my tennis and each match has its own story. I am happy to be in the semi-finals."

A look at the notable numbers

Before this match, Sinner had a 0-4 win-loss record in Grand Slam quarter-finals. He had competed in quarter-finals at each of the four Grand Slams. The Italian star finally broke the deadlock with a win over Safiullin. On the other hand, the latter, making his Wimbledon debut, was the lowest-ranked man to reach the quarter-finals since Nick Kyrgios in 2014.

