Sports

Anett Kontaveit set to retire following Wimbledon: Here's why

Anett Kontaveit set to retire following Wimbledon: Here's why

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya June 20, 2023 | 02:59 pm 3 min read

Kontaveit reached her career high women's singles ranking of 2 in 2021

Former world number two, Anett Kontaveit is set to retire from tennis after the upcoming Wimbledon Championships. The Estonian tennis star informed that a serious back injury is behind her decision to hang her boots. Therefore, next month's Wimbledon will be her last Grand Slam. The 27-year-old has persistently suffered from injury concerns in the last couple of years. Here are further details.

Why does this story matter?

Kontaveit, 27, is a decent talent on the WTA circuit. She proved her worth as a player when she propelled herself to the second spot in the WTA Rankings. She has also won six WTA titles. But it is unfortunate that she won't be able to continue to play tennis due to her degenerative back injury, which restricts her from training.

Her record in Grand Slams

Kontaveit has an average win-loss record in Grand Slam events. She owns a win-loss record of 36-31 and her best outcome at a Grand Slam was reaching the quarter-finals in the 2020 Australian Open. She lost that match 6-1, 6-1 against Simona Halep. The 27-year-old's best record at Wimbledon was reaching the third round. She reached the third round thrice (2017, 2018, and 2019).

Kontaveit's verdict on the injury

"After several doctor's visits and consultations with my medical team, I have been advised that I have lumbar disc degeneration in my back," Kontaveit wrote on Instagram. "This doesn't allow for full-scale training or continued competition. Therefore, it is impossible to continue at the top level in such a highly competitive field," she added. Kontaveit is open to trying new challenges after Wimbledon.

A look at her 2023 record

Kontaveit bowed out of the Australian Open in the second round earlier this year. Currently ranked 79th in the world, the Estonian has not featured in competitive tennis since she was got knocked out in the first round of Roland Garros. Overall, in 2023, she has reached the second round of any event only twice - in Abu Dhabi and Italy.

A look at her WTA titles

Kontaveit has won six WTA women's singles titles in her short tennis career. She won the 2017 s-Hertogenbosch title on grass, which remained her only title for some years. In 2021, she had a fantastic season, securing titles in Cleveland, Ostrava, Moscow, and Cluj-Napoca. Her stunning form propelled her to the WTA Finals, which she lost. Her sixth title came in St. Petersburg.

Kontaveit's stellar run in 2021

The 27-year-old had a stunning 2021 season as a tennis star as she ended the year with a win-loss record of 48-17. Kontaveit won four titles in 2021, starting with the Ostrava Open, followed by beating Halep in the finals of the Transylvania Open. She also won titles in Moscow and Cleveland. Kontaveit lost the WTA Finals against Garbine Muguruza.

Share this timeline