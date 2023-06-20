Sports

Joe Root amasses second-most Test runs before getting stumped: Stats

Joe Root amasses second-most Test runs before getting stumped: Stats

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya June 20, 2023 | 01:30 pm 3 min read

Nathan Lyon has dismissed Joe Root eight times in Test cricket (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

England's talisman Joe Root was dismissed in a unique fashion on Day 4 of the first Ashes Test match at the Edgbaston Cricket Stadium in Birmingham. Root was dismissed by Nathan Lyon after he was outfoxed by the spin and stumped by Alex Carey. This was the first time he got stumped in Test cricket. Before getting stumped, he scripted an incredible record.

Second-most career runs before being stumped in Test cricket

Root scored the second-most career runs in Test cricket before he was unfortunately stumped on Day 4. Overall, he amassed 11,168 runs before he departed. Only former West Indian legend Shivnarine Chanderpaul has scored more runs than Root in this regard. He compiled 11,414 runs before getting stumped out in Tests. Former SA captain Graeme Smith is in third place, having scored 8,800 runs.

A look at Root's numbers in the Ashes

Courtesy of a century in the first innings, Root has raced to 2,180 runs in 30 Ashes Tests at an average of 48.64. He owns four centuries against Australia in this format along with 16 fifties. Among active cricketers, only Steve Smith has compiled more Ashes runs (3,066). He has clobbered 1,280 runs in the home Ashes Tests at 46 (50s: 7, 100s: 4).

Root's run in Tests since 2021

The Englishman has been in sensational form in the longest format of the game since 2021. He has slammed 3,345 runs in 34 Tests at an average of 58.68. Root's tally includes 13 centuries and nine fifties. No other batter has even scored 2,000 Test runs in this period. Since 2022, Root has scored seven Test centuries. Only Usman Khawaja has matched that tally.

Root's numbers in the 'BazBall' era

Root has been very effective in Test cricket ever since Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes have taken charge of England's Test team. They have allowed Root to be more expressive with his shots. In McCullum's era, Root has slammed 1,279 runs in 14 Tests at an impressive average of 67.31. He has smashed five centuries and as many fifties.

A look at his overall Test numbers

Root is currently the highest run-scorer in Test cricket among active cricketers. He has compiled 11,168 runs in 131 Tests at an average of 50.76. The 32-year-old has mustered 30 centuries and 58 fifties in this format. Among active cricketers, only Smith has more Test centuries (31). At Edgbaston, Root has smashed 833 runs in eight Tests at an average of 69.41.

Eight dismissals against Lyon

Lyon relishes bowling against Root as he has a sensational record against the star English batter in Test cricket. The Australian spinner has dismissed him eight times now, the joint-highest by any bowler in this format. Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins have also removed him seven times. However, Root has slammed 439 runs against Lyon in 37 innings at an impressive average of 54.87

Share this timeline