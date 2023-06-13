Sports

Ashes: Decoding numbers of Smith and Warner on English soil

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya June 13, 2023 | 08:30 am 2 min read

Birmingham will host the 1st Test

Cricket's greatest rivalry, The Ashes will be back from June 16 in Birmingham. The newly crowned World Test Champions, Australia will look to retain the urn when they face England in the Test series. From a batting point of view, it will be a crucial series for David Warner and Steve Smith. While Smith has been spectacular, Warner's runs have dried up. Here's more.

Why does this story matter?

Smith and Warner are two of the most important Australian batters in this line-up, which won the WTC final. While Smith will be full of confidence having scored a ton against India, Warner needs to step up in the upcoming Ashes. Both these experienced batters will look to impose themselves as the Kangaroos aim to retain the urn.

Smith's stellar stats on English soil (Tests)

Across 16 Tests on England soil, Smith has mustered 1,727 runs with the help of six tons and seven fifties. The tally includes two double-tons as well. His average of 59.55 is the highest among visiting batters with at least 850 Test runs in England since 2010. He has slammed 1,627 runs at 65.08 in 14 away Ashes Tests. His tally includes six centuries.

A look at Warner's record on English soil (Tests)

England have not been a happy hunting ground for Warner in the longest format of the game. He has amassed 695 runs on English soil in 14 Test matches at 25.74. His tally includes seven fifties. Notably, 651 out of his total runs have come versus England in away Ashes Tests. His only non-Ashes Test in England was the WTC final.

How did Smith and Warner fare in 2019 Ashes?

The 2019 Ashes was special for Smith as he announced his return to action by slamming 774 runs in four Tests at 110.57. These were the join-sixth-most runs by a batter in a bilateral Test series. His tally included three tons. Meanwhile, Warner had a forgettable outing as he only compiled 95 runs in five Tests and had a paltry average of 9.50.

A look at their overall numbers (Tests)

Smith has compiled 8,947 runs in 97 Tests at an impressive average of 60.04. He is the fourth-highest run-scorer for Australia in this format. He owns 31 centuries and 37 fifties. Meanwhile, Warner has scored 8,202 runs in 104 Test matches at 45.31. His tally includes 25 hundreds and 34 fifties. He will be desperate to score big in the upcoming Ashes.

