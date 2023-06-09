Sports

WTC Final: Decoding Ravindra Jadeja's staggering batting stats since 2019

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Jun 09, 2023, 11:59 am 3 min read

Jadeja averages 43.40 with the bat since 2019 (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Ravindra Jadeja smoked a valiant 51-ball 48 in India's first innings in the ICC World Test Championship final against Australia. It was an important knock from him as the top-order batters failed to turn up. Jadeja has been a consistent run-scorer lately. Furthermore, his skills with the ball make him arguably the best Test all-rounder going around. Here are his batting stats since 2019.

A significant knock from Jadeja

Replying to Australia's first innings total of 469, India suffered a top-order collapse. Jadeja arrived at number six with the scorecard reading 71/4. He joined forces with Ajinkya Rahane and the duo stitched a 71-run stand. Jadeja had the lion's share in the partnership as he batted with great intent. The left-handed batter eventually fell prey to off-spinner Nathan Lyon.

An average of 43.40 since 2019

Since the start of 2019, Jadeja has smoked 1,302 runs in 25 Tests at an average of 43.40. The tally includes nine fifties and a couple of tons. Among Indian batters with at least 1,000 runs in this period, only Rohit Sharma (51.68) and Rishabh Pant (45.63) boast higher averages. The left-arm spinner has also scalped 75 wickets in this period at 26.34.

Tremendous lower the order

1,196 of Jadeja's Test runs since 2019 have come batting at number six or lower. Only Litton Das (1,459), Niroshan Dickwella (1,269), and Jos Buttler (1,197) have more runs in these positions in this period. Jadeja's average of 49.83 is the highest among batters with at least 600 runs at number six or lower since 2019. His strike rate in this regard reads 53.39.

His numbers in different nations since 2019

Notably, Jadeja has garnered runs across different conditions since 2019. His average in three Tests in Australia in this period reads 83. 30.5, 37.50, and 25 are his averages in England, West Indies, and New Zealand, respectively. At home, his average rises to 51.53.

One of the top-three all-rounders

As mentioned, Jadeja has also scalped 75 Test wickets since 2019. Ben Stokes (2,746 and 77) and Jason Holder (1,190 and 69) are the only other all-rounders with 1,000-plus runs and 50-plus wickets in this period. However, Jadeja's batting and bowling average of 43.40 and 26.34, respectively, is the highest among the trio. The left-arm spinner has scalped three fifers in this period.

Here are his overall Test numbers

Standing in his 65th Test, Jadeja has raced to 2,706 runs at 36.08 and 265 wickets at 24.34. The tally includes three tons, 18 fifties, 12 five-wicket hauls, and a couple of match 10-wicket hauls. Kapil Dev, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Anil Kumble are the only other Indian all-rounders with the double of 2,500 runs and 250 wickets in Tests.

