Stokes nominated for ICC Men's Test Cricketer of the Year

Written by V Shashank Dec 31, 2022, 11:38 am 2 min read

Ben Stokes scored 870 runs and picked 26 wickets (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has revealed the Men's Test Cricketer of the Year (2022) nominees. England all-rounder Ben Stokes finds himself on the list after an incredible run both as a player and captain. The 31-year-old is joined by teammate Jonny Bairstow, Aussie opener Usman Khawaja, and South African speedster Kagiso Rabada. Let us take a look at their stats.

Stokes shines with added responsibilities

Stokes took over as England's Test captain when they were languishing at the bottom in the ICC World Test Championship 2021-23. Under his leadership, England have won nine out of 10 matches. The tally includes emphatic 3-0 wins over New Zealand and Pakistan. Stokes also compiled 870 runs in 15 matches (100s: 2, 50s: 4). The right-armer pacer also picked 26 wickets at 31.19.

Khawaja has been a menace since his return

Having last played in the whites in August 2019, Khawaja made a surprise comeback in Australia's Test team in January. The southpaw justified the decision straightaway, smashing twin centuries in his comeback game versus England. He even slammed a hundred as Australia clinched a historic 1-0 series win in Pakistan. Khawaja smacked 1,080 runs in 11 Tests at 67.50 (100s: 4, 50s: 5).

Rabada ran riot in 2022

Rabada shone throughout the year, forcing inroads if and when needed. The right-arm seamer was pivotal in South Africa's memorable wins over India, New Zealand, and England. He ended up bagging 47 wickets in nine matches, averaging 22.25. He also enjoyed a strike rate of 34.10 (5WI: 2). Rabada recently picked two four-fers at the Gabba Test, which SA lost by six wickets.

Bairstow proves to be a handful

Bairstow reaped rewards from the fearless approach imposed by coach Brendon McCullum. The right-hander started the year with back-to-back tons against Australia and West Indies. He then underwent a poor run of form before flourishing under the Kiwi legend. Bairstow slammed four tons, including a rip-roaring 162 at Headingley. All in all, Bairstow amassed 1,061 runs in 10 matches while averaging 66.31 (SR: 76.00).