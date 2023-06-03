Sports

Key takeaways from India's 2021 WTC final defeat

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Jun 03, 2023, 12:08 pm 2 min read

India lost the 2021 WTC final to New Zealand (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

India are gearing up to meet Australia in the high-voltage ICC World Test Championship final. The all-important clash will get underway on June 7 at the Kennington Oval in London. Rohit Sharma's men will have redemption in mind as they lost the inaugural WTC final to New Zealand in 2021. Here are India's key takeaways from that defeat.

Throwing away of starts

Batters led India down in the 2021 WTC final as the team's scores across two innings were 217 and 170. Notably, several Indian batters got starts in the first innings but they failed to capitalize. The likes of Rohit (34), Shubman Gill (28), Virat Kohli (44), and Ajinkya Rahane (49) threw away their starts, and the same hurt the team.

Lower-order collapses

Another reason behind India's eight-wicket loss in that clash was the surrendering of lower-order batters. The side, in their first innings, lost their last four wickets inside 12 runs. In India's second innings, the final four wickets fell inside 14 runs. Notably, NZ's lower-order batters Kyle Jamieson (21) and Tim Southee (30) smashed crucial runs in the contest, which eventually proved to be useful.

Struggle versus swing bowling

Owing to the overcast conditions in Southampton, NZ fielded a five-man pace attack and the move proved to be spot on. Jamieson unleashed swinging thunderbolts in India's first innings and claimed 5/31. Southee (4/48) and Trent Boult (3/39) were India's nemesis in their second innings. Indian batters must overcome their issues against swinging deliveries as Australia will also field a solid pace attack.

Selection of the bowling attack

Owing to five pacers in NZ's line-up, Indian batters never breathed easy. However, India went with two spinners and three pacers in their line-up, a move that did not turn out to be fruitful. Though Ravichandran Ashwin claimed four wickets in the contest, Ravindra Jadeja bowled just 15.2 overs combined and took a solitary wicket. Hence, India must find a place for Shardul Thakur.

India's road to the WTC 2023 Final

India started their WTC campaign in England where they managed a 2-2 draw. They later defeated New Zealand, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and ultimately Australia to qualify for the final. Overall, India claimed 10 victories, five defeats, and three draws in the 2021-23 cycle. They finished with a point percentage of 58.80 and took the second spot (127 points).