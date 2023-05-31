Sports

Decoding the run of Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2023

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya May 31, 2023, 11:21 am 3 min read

The CSK opening duo have added 849 runs together in IPL 2023 (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Chennai Super Kings defeated the Gujarat Titans by five wickets on May 29 to lift their fifth Indian Premier League (IPL) title. CSK are now the joint-most successful franchise in the competition along with Mumbai Indians. The final was heavily affected by rain and it went onto the reserve day. There were many stoppages, but CSK held their nerves and completed the chase.

Joint-most successful franchise in IPL

As mentioned this is CSK's fifth IPL title as they matched MI's record. CSK won their first IPL title in 2010 beating MI in the finals. They bagged their second crown in the following 2011 season at home against RCB. Their next two titles came in 2018 and 2021. In 2018, they defeated SRH, while they got the better of KKR in 2021.

Record 10th IPL final

Apart from winning titles, CSK have made it a habit to reach finals and contend for the trophy. No other teams have reached 10 IPL finals. They reached the finals in the inaugural 2008 IPL, but unfortunately, they lost that match against RR. Since then, they have reached the finals in 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2018, 2019, 2021 and 2023.

Devon Conway starred for CSK with the willow

Devon Conway was sensational for the Yellow Army. He batted really well against pacers and spinners and was determined to give CSK solid starts along with his opening partner Ruturaj Gaikwad. The NZ batter compiled 672 runs this season and was the third-highest run-getter. He was only behind Shubman Gill (890) and Faf du Plessis (730). He slammed six fifties this season (SR: 139.70).

Despande, Jadeja shine for CSK

Hardly anyone predicted Tushar Deshpande to finish with 21 wickets in IPL 2023. He was CSK's highest wicket-taker this season. He finished as the fourth-highest wicket-taker with 21 scalps at 26.85. His economy of 9.92 was on the higher side. Ravindra Jadeja also deserves a mention for snapping 20 wickets. His economy of 7.56 is the best among bowlers with 20-plus wickets.

Second-most sixes in IPL 2023

Shivam Dube was one of the standouts of the season, and his resurgence in Yellow has been one of the tales of the 2023 IPL. He slammed 418 runs this season at an average of 38. He owns an impressive strike rate of 158.33. Dube smashed 35 sixes this season and was only behind Du Plessis, who slapped 36 maximums.

Most runs for CSK in an IPL season

Conway's season tally of 672 runs for CSK is the second-highest in an IPL season. Only Michael Hussey, with 732 runs, in IPL 2013 is ahead of the New Zealand opener. Conway surpassed Gaikwad's heroics in IPL 2021 when he slammed 635 runs and won the Orange Cap. Notably, CSK won the title in that season as well beating KKR.

Second-most runs by a pair in IPL 2023

Conway and Gaikwad had a tremendous season as CSK's opening pair. They mostly gave them perfect starts for the likes of Dube, Ambati Rayudu and others to explode later on in the innings. They compiled 849 runs together this season in 15 matches at an average of 56.60. The duo was behind Virat Kohli and Du Plessis, who added 939 runs as a pair.

Pathirana snapped the most wickets in the death overs

CSK's young pacer from SL, Matheesha Pathirana played a massive role in helping the franchise win their fifth title. His exceptional death-bowling skills saw him snap 18 wickets in the last five overs (16-20), the highest by any bowler in this phase. He owned an impressive economy of 8.04 in this phase. Mohit Sharma trailed him with 13 wickets in this period.