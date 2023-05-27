Sports

Rohit Sharma: Presenting his sorry stats in IPL 2023 season

Rohit Sharma: Presenting his sorry stats in IPL 2023 season

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya May 27, 2023, 05:41 pm 3 min read

Rohit Sharma averaged 20.75 in IPL 2023 (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season ended on a sorry note for Rohit Sharma and the Mumbai Indians. While MI bowed out from Qualifier 2, it was another lackluster season for Rohit, who simply did not get going. The MI skipper once again was dismissed by Mohammed Shami in the powerplay in a crucial run chase, leaving his team in dire straits.

Why does this story matter?

Rohit is considered one of the most destructive limited-overs batters. However, he has failed to replicate that form in the IPL in recent times.

He endured another tough season, as he struggled for consistency. This is the fourth consecutive season where he has scored below 400 runs.

He has below 400 runs in six of the last seven IPL seasons.

His struggles in IPL 2023

Rohit compiled 332 runs in 16 matches this season at an average of 20.75. He has struggled for runs but did not change his aggressive approach throughout the season. Even when he scored fifties against DC and SRH, he had scrappy starts and later settled into some rhythm. He registered seven single-digit scores in 16 innings, which also included two ducks.

How did Rohit fare in the powerplay in IPL 2023?

The 36-year-old dasher's main struggle this season was against the moving new ball. Therefore he had fallen prey to the powerplay on most occasions. Rohit was dismissed 11 times in 16 innings within field restrictions. He averaged only 21.27 in this phase, scoring 234 runs. He owns a strike rate of 130.72 in the first six overs.

Rohit's struggles against pacers this season

Rohit has been dismissed by fast bowlers 10 times in 16 innings this season. He has chosen aggression to counter his struggles against the seaming new ball but that strategy didn't work. His paltry average of 20.80 against pace is a testament to his struggle. He owns a strike rate of 128.39 against pacers in IPL 2023.

His numbers against spin this season

Rohit's numbers are better against spinners than against pacers. But still, his paltry average of 20.66 against spin is hugely disappointing for a player of his caliber. He managed 124 runs against spinners this season, owning a strike rate of 140.90. In nine innings in IPL 2023, he fell to spin six times. He slammed five maximums against them.

A look at his overall IPL stats

The 36-year-old is one of the four batters to have crossed 6,000-plus runs in the competition. He also became the first batter to complete 5,000 runs for MI. Overall, he has tallied 6,211 runs in 243 appearances at an average of 29.57. He has smashed 42 fifties and a hundred. He also became the second Indian after Virat Kohli to amass 11,000 T20 runs.

Second most ducks in IPL history

The MI skipper has registered an unwanted record in the IPL. He became the player with the most ducks in the competition but as the tournament progressed, Dinesh Karthik (17) overtook him in this regard. As per ESPNcricinfo, Rohit has amassed 16 IPL ducks.