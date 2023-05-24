Sports

IPL 2023, Eliminator: MI smash 182/8 against LSG; Naveen shines

IPL 2023, Eliminator: MI smash 182/8 against LSG; Naveen shines

Written by Parth Dhall May 24, 2023, 09:27 pm 2 min read

Naveen-ul-Haq took a four-wicket haul (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Mumbai Indians (MI) racked up 182/8 against Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League (IPL) Eliminator at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. Cameron Green (41), Suryakumar Yadav (33), and Tilak Varma (26) contributed with crucial runs. Naveen-ul-Haq snapped up a pivotal four-wicket haul, while Yash Thakur took three wickets. MI's Impact Player Nehal Wadhera smashed a 12-ball 23 to finish well.

MI lose both openers in Powerplay

MI skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bat. Ishan Kishan started emphatically for MI, having struck a boundary off the first ball bowled by Krunal Pandya. The latter dropped Ishan on the very next delivery. Rohit, who dealt in boundaries, threw away his wicket to Naveen-ul-Haq. Yash Thakur dismissed Ishan thereafter. Cameron Green counter-attacked as MI were 62/2 after six overs.

Sixth batter with 2,000 IPL runs for MI

Ishan couldn't capitalize upon his start and managed 15 off 12 balls (3 fours). However, he unlocked a significant achievement in the IPL. Ishan has now become the sixth batter for MI to score 2,000-plus runs in the tournament after Rohit (5,033), Kieron Pollard (3,412), Suryakumar Yadav (2,580), Ambati Rayudu (2,416), and Sachin Tendulkar (2,334).

Naveen takes a four-fer

Afghanistan's Naveen-ul-Haq, who has been receiving backlash for his altercation with Virat Kohli, was brilliant with the ball tonight. He got rid of MI skipper Rohit in the fourth over. The right-arm seamer also helped the Super Giants bounce back in the middle overs, removing both Suryakumar and Green. Naveen finished with figures worth 4/38 in four overs.

Third MI batter with 400 runs in IPL 2023

Green, MI's centurion of their last league stage match, carried his form to Chennai. He smashed a 23-ball 41, a knock laced with 6 fours and a solitary six. As a result, Green became the third MI batter to complete 400 runs in IPL 2023. The Australian all-rounder now has 422 runs from 15 matches at an average of 52.75 in the season.