Sports

Virat Kohli set to complete 5,000 IPL runs as captain

Virat Kohli set to complete 5,000 IPL runs as captain

Written by Gaurav Tripathi May 01, 2023, 08:12 pm 2 min read

Kohli has been on a roll in IPL 2023 (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Virat Kohli is set to add another feather to his cap as he will become the first batter to complete 5,000 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL) as captain. Kohli has been captaining RCB in place of Faf du Plessis, who plays as an Impact Player due to a rib injury. Kohli is also closing in on the 7,000-run mark in the tournament.

Kohli's journey as captain

While Kohli led RCB for the first time in 2011, he became the franchise's full-time skipper in 2013. He stayed at the helm till the end of the 2021 season before passing the baton to Faf du Plessis. Du Plessis played as an 'Impact Player' in RCB's last few games due to a rib injury. Kohli has been leading in his absence.

His numbers while leading RCB

Kohli presently has 4,994 runs from 143 matches as captain in the IPL. His average and strike-rate go up to 41.96 and 133.31, respectively, in this regard. While all his five IPL tons have come while leading RCB, the tally also includes 37 fifties. CSK's MS Dhoni (4,630) is the only other player with 4,000-plus runs in this regard.

Third-most successful captain in IPL

Kohli's current tally of 68 wins is the third-most for a skipper in IPL. The tally also includes a couple of Super-Over wins. Only MI's Rohit Sharma (84) and Dhoni (128) are ahead in this regard.

Most runs as T20 captain

Kohli, earlier this season, became the first player to complete 6,500 runs in T20 cricket as captain. Notably, he has also led Team India in 50 T20Is in which he accumulated 1,570 runs at an average and strike rate of 47.57 and 140.55, respectively. Only Aaron Finch (2,236), Babar Azam (2,195), and Kane Williamson (2,042) have more runs in this regard.

A look at his overall IPL numbers

The highest run-getter (IPL), Kohli has raced past 6,960 runs in 232 games at a 36-plus average (before LSG's match). While the tally includes five tons and 49 fifties, he has a strike rate of just under 130. The batting talisman has been in sublime form in IPL 2023, slamming over 340 runs from nine matches at a strike rate of over 140.