IPL 2023: Abhishek Sharma hammers 36-ball 67 versus DC

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya Apr 29, 2023, 10:26 pm 2 min read

Abhishek slammed 426 runs last season (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Sunrisers Hyderabad opener Abhishek Sharma announced his return to the starting lineup with a brilliant knock against the Delhi Capitals in match number 40 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season. His 36-ball 67 gave SRH the perfect start and they capitalized it by compiling 197/6. His brilliant knock consisted of twelve fours and one maximum. We decode the stats.

A massive hand from Abhishek

Abhishek was SRH's star from last season but this season he didn't have the best start as he struggled with injury. He was pushed down the middle order in some matches. But SRH returned to him atop and he proved his mettle. His blazing knock allowed Heinrich Klaasen and Abdul Samad to post 197/6. He was dismissed in the 12th over by Axar Patel.

A look at his IPL numbers

Abhishek had a stellar IPL 2022 as he slammed 426 runs and registered two fifties. He gave SRH some brilliant starts and was very effective in his role. He has now raced to 806 runs in 42 IPL appearances at an average of 23.71. He owns a decent strike rate of 138.49. Overall, he has compiled 1,615 runs in 73 T20 appearances.

How did the SRH innings pan out?

SRH elected to bat first and they lost Mayank Agarwal in the third over followed by Rahul Tripathi in the fifth over. But Abhishek continued his onslaught. SRH were 62/2 in the powerplay. After Abhishek's departure, Klaasen and Samad stitched a 53-run partnership taking the score beyond 160. Akeal Hosein played a nice cameo as SRH posted 197/6. Mitchell Marsh finished with 4/27.