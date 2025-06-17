Robert Vadra skips another ED summons in Bhandari case
What's the story
Businessman Robert Vadra, the husband of Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi, has skipped another summons by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case linked to fugitive arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari, ANI reported.
Vadra is traveling overseas for his daughter's graduation ceremony, reported India Today.
His lawyer clarified that they had informed the court about this prior engagement and dismissed claims that he was avoiding the ED summons.
Legal compliance
Vadra's lawyer refutes claims of 'evasion'
Vadra's lawyer said in a statement, "Mr. Vadra has complied with all the ED summons, demands for information and documentation for the last 10 years."
"He has repeatedly affirmed and demonstrated his full cooperation with the authorities and will continue his full cooperation as a law-abiding citizen of India," they added.
The lawyer also refuted claims that Vadra's attendance at his daughter's graduation is a ploy to evade ED proceedings.
Attendance details
Vadra had previously skipped ED summons citing flu-like symptoms
Vadra had previously skipped an ED summons on June 10, citing flu-like symptoms.
His lawyer emphasized that Vadra never intended to avoid the summons and had even offered to attend proceedings virtually if the ED deemed it necessary.
The agency had issued a fresh summons to Vadra on Monday, asking him to join the investigation in Delhi.
Investigation focus
London properties linked to Vadra and Sanjay Bhandari
The ED is probing alleged links between Vadra and two London properties reportedly acquired by Bhandari—one at 12, Bryanston Square.
Officials allege the Bryanston Square property was renovated on Vadra's directions and funded by him and that he stayed there on multiple occasions.
These properties are being investigated as alleged "proceeds of crime" under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
Vadra has denied any direct or indirect involvement in the case, calling the charges a "political witch hunt."
Extradition proceedings
Who is fugitive arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari?
Bhandari, 61, is being probed by multiple agencies—ED, CBI, Income Tax Department, and Delhi Police—for various violations, including foreign exchange laws and the Official Secrets Act.
Indian authorities have sent two extradition requests for him, both certified by then UK Home Secretary Priti Patel in 2020.
Although arrested in the UK, his extradition was blocked earlier this year by the King's Bench Division of the UK High Court over possible mistreatment risks in Indian prisons.