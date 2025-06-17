What's the story

Businessman Robert Vadra, the husband of Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi, has skipped another summons by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case linked to fugitive arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari, ANI reported.

Vadra is traveling overseas for his daughter's graduation ceremony, reported India Today.

His lawyer clarified that they had informed the court about this prior engagement and dismissed claims that he was avoiding the ED summons.