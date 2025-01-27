What's the story

The Delhi High Court has dismissed a petition seeking the derecognition of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

The petitioner, Ashwini Mudgal, had accused the AAP of failing to disclose criminal antecedents of its candidates for the upcoming February assembly elections.

The bench, comprising Chief Justice DK Upadhyay and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela, clarified that there is no legal provision allowing for the derecognition of a political party.