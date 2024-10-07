Summarize Simplifying... In short Lalu Prasad and his sons have been granted bail by a Delhi court in a case involving a land-for-jobs scam during Lalu's tenure as railway minister.

Lalu, sons granted bail by Delhi court in land-for-jobs case

By Tanya Shrivastava 12:24 pm Oct 07, 202412:24 pm

What's the story A Delhi court granted bail on Monday to Rashtriya Janata Dal chief and former Railway Minister Lalu Prasad, along with his sons Tejashwi Yadav and Tej Pratap Yadav, in the land-for-jobs money laundering case. Special Judge Vishal Gogne provided the relief on a personal bond of ₹ 1 lakh each, highlighting that the accused were not arrested during the investigation.

Case details

ED filed report in the case on August 6

Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court further directed all three accused to surrender their passports. The accused appeared in court following earlier summons issued by the judge, who took cognizance of a supplementary charge sheet against them. The Enforcement Directorate filed the final report in the case on August 6. The ED filed its case based on an FIR lodged by the Central Bureau of Investigation.

Details

Land-for-jobs scam explained

The case involves Group-D appointments in the West Central Zone of the railways in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, during Lalu Prasad's tenure as railway minister from 2004 to 2009. According to the Enforcement Directorate, these appointments were made in exchange for land parcels gifted or transferred by recruits to the RJD supremo's family or associates.