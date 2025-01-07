Delhi elections dates announced, voting on February 5
What's the story
The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections at 2pm on Tuesday.
The elections are going to be held in a single phase on February 5, before the current assembly's term ends on February 15, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar said.
Counting is scheduled to take place on February 8.
The announcement also triggers the Model Code of Conduct, marking the start of a fierce electoral battle in India's capital.
Announcement
Crackdown on use of money power, EVMs discussed
The Election Commission will ensure strict crackdown on use of money power in Delhi elections and proper checking of everyone will be conducted, said Kumar.
"India gold standard of elections, it's a shared legacy for all of us including all political parties," he added.
"EVMs are foolproof devices for counting. Allegations of tampering are baseless," he said, concluding that this was going to be his last press conference as CEC.
Party agendas
AAP seeks 3rd term, BJP aims for power shift
The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), led by Arvind Kejriwal, is seeking a third consecutive term.
Although Kejriwal resigned as Chief Minister last year after a corruption case, he has vowed to return to power after the "people's court" verdict.
The AAP's campaign focuses on its achievements in the education and healthcare sectors, promising new welfare schemes including monthly aid for women and free healthcare for seniors.
Opposition plans
BJP and Congress announce their election strategies
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is eyeing to bring down the AAP, hurling charges of corruption and mismanagement at it.
The saffron party's campaign also includes allegations of Kejriwal's extravagant spending on his residence.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has emphasized the need for a "double-engine government" with BJP at both state and central levels, pointing out huge central government funding for Delhi's development.
Independent run
Congress eyes comeback, announces candidate list
The Congress party, which ruled Delhi till 2013, is contesting alone after having allied with AAP in the Lok Sabha polls.
The party has promised ₹2,500 monthly assistance for women if voted to power.
All three parties have released their first candidate lists for the elections.
Notably, Kejriwal will take on BJP's Parvesh Sahib Singh and Congress's Sandeep Dikshit in the New Delhi seat.