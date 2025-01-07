What's the story

The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections at 2pm on Tuesday.

The elections are going to be held in a single phase on February 5, before the current assembly's term ends on February 15, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar said.

Counting is scheduled to take place on February 8.

The announcement also triggers the Model Code of Conduct, marking the start of a fierce electoral battle in India's capital.