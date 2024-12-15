Summarize Simplifying... In short Ahead of the Delhi Assembly polls in 2025, Atishi from AAP accused the BJP-led government of resettling Rohingyas in Delhi, citing a social media post by Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri as evidence.

Atishi writes to Amit Shah over Rohingya resettlement in Delhi

What's the story Atishi, the chief minister of Delhi, has written a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, flagging concerns over the alleged resettlement of Rohingyas in Delhi. In her letter, she cited India Today's "Operation Illegals" report and questioned the Centre's border security measures. The report revealed security lapses at the North Bengal border with Bangladesh, resulting in daily illegal crossings.

Atishi accuses Centre of diverting resources for Rohingyas

Atishi alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government was resettling Rohingyas in Delhi, thus diverting resources meant for the residents. She referred to a 2022 social media post by Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri as proof of the Centre's role in this resettlement. In his post, Puri had announced the relocation of Rohingya refugees to Economically Weaker Section (EWS) flats in Bakkarwala, Delhi.

Political tensions rise ahead of Delhi Assembly polls

The issue has deepened the rift between AAP and BJP ahead of the February 2025 Delhi Assembly polls. Former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also slammed Shah at a recent event, questioning his claim that border security is a state government responsibility. "How are infiltrators crossing the borders, both fenced and unfenced, if the Centre is responsible for them? The Union Government cannot shift the blame onto state governments," Kejriwal said.

Union Minister Puri refutes Atishi's claims

Responding to Atishi's allegations, Union Minister Puri accused the AAP of spreading "false narratives and half-truths." He denied any Rohingya migrant was given government housing in Delhi. "No Rohingya migrant has been given a govt house in Delhi. Infact, contrary to the drummed up AAP rhetoric they are actually the ones who play host to the illegal Rohingyas in Delhi, have settled them in large numbers, give them electricity and water, and even pay them ₹10,000," Puri wrote on X.

