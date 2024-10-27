Summarize Simplifying... In short Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders, including Delhi's Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, accuse the BJP of plotting against Kejriwal, with AAP MP Sanjay Singh suggesting police involvement in an alleged attack.

The BJP refutes these claims, labeling them as a tactic to play the victim and gain sympathy ahead of elections.

Kejriwal also warns voters that a BJP victory could lead to the end of free schemes and increased electricity bills.

Kejriwal was on a padyatra in Vikaspuri

'Want to kill me?': Kejriwal claims BJP plotted his attack

By Chanshimla Varah 09:58 am Oct 27, 202409:58 am

What's the story Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of allegedly attacking him during his padyatra in Vikaspuri, West Delhi, on Friday. "Yesterday, they (BJP) attacked me using their goons in Vikaspuri," he told a gathering at Badli in northwest Delhi on Saturday. "Do you want to kill me? If you have the strength, contest the elections," he dared the party.

Voter warning

Kejriwal warns voters against supporting BJP

Further, Kejriwal warned voters against voting for the BJP, alleging that they would scrap free schemes started by his government. He implied that voting for the saffron party could lead to school closures and expensive electricity bills. "If you vote for the BJP by mistake, they will shut down your children's schools and start sending you electricity bills of ₹10,000," he said.

Conspiracy claims

AAP leaders allege 'deep-rooted conspiracy' against Kejriwal

Senior leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have accused the BJP of a "deep-rooted conspiracy" against Kejriwal. AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh alleged police complicity in the Vikaspuri incident. He claimed it showed a conspiracy to harm Kejriwal and called the BJP an enemy of his life. Showing a video at a press conference, Singh said the attackers "could be identified as Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) state vice-president Rohit Sehrawat and general secretary Arun Drall."

Counterclaim

BJP dismisses AAP's allegations as 'victim card' tactic

The BJP has rubbished the AAP's allegations, calling it a "victim card" tactic. Vijender Gupta, Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly, accused AAP of defaming the BJP before elections. "Despite blaming the BJP, no complaint has been filed by the AAP over the alleged attack on Kejriwal...which shows that the party is trying to play the victim card and gain sympathy by trying to defame the BJP before assembly polls," he said.