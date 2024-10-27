'Want to kill me?': Kejriwal claims BJP plotted his attack
Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of allegedly attacking him during his padyatra in Vikaspuri, West Delhi, on Friday. "Yesterday, they (BJP) attacked me using their goons in Vikaspuri," he told a gathering at Badli in northwest Delhi on Saturday. "Do you want to kill me? If you have the strength, contest the elections," he dared the party.
Kejriwal warns voters against supporting BJP
Further, Kejriwal warned voters against voting for the BJP, alleging that they would scrap free schemes started by his government. He implied that voting for the saffron party could lead to school closures and expensive electricity bills. "If you vote for the BJP by mistake, they will shut down your children's schools and start sending you electricity bills of ₹10,000," he said.
AAP leaders allege 'deep-rooted conspiracy' against Kejriwal
Senior leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have accused the BJP of a "deep-rooted conspiracy" against Kejriwal. AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh alleged police complicity in the Vikaspuri incident. He claimed it showed a conspiracy to harm Kejriwal and called the BJP an enemy of his life. Showing a video at a press conference, Singh said the attackers "could be identified as Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) state vice-president Rohit Sehrawat and general secretary Arun Drall."
BJP dismisses AAP's allegations as 'victim card' tactic
The BJP has rubbished the AAP's allegations, calling it a "victim card" tactic. Vijender Gupta, Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly, accused AAP of defaming the BJP before elections. "Despite blaming the BJP, no complaint has been filed by the AAP over the alleged attack on Kejriwal...which shows that the party is trying to play the victim card and gain sympathy by trying to defame the BJP before assembly polls," he said.