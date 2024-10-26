Summarize Simplifying... In short Ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly elections on November 20, Congress alleges that MLAs were offered bribes to join Ajit Pawar's NCP.

By Ramesh Chennithala 04:05 pm Oct 26, 2024

What's the story The Congress has accused the Ajit Pawar-led faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) of trying to bribe two MLAs with "crores of rupees." The allegations were leveled by Ramesh Chennithala, the party's in-charge for Maharashtra. "Reports are coming out that crores of rupees have been offered to two MLAs to join NCP (Ajit Pawar faction). It comes under anti-defection law. Why CM who is in charge of the home department is silent?" Chennithala asked.

He further emphasized that "offering and accepting bribes is a criminal activity." The allegations came ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly elections, which are set to be held on November 20. In the electoral battle are the ruling Mahayuti alliance, which consists of the Bharatiya Janata party (BJP), Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction), and Ajit Pawar-led NCP. Hoping to dethrone them are the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), which consists of the Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP (Sharad Pawar faction), and Congress.

The MVA has settled on a seat-sharing formula under which each constituent party will contest 85 seats each. "The MVA is contesting unitedly and we have no differences,...We will fight together to realise the dreams of the people of Maharashtra. We are confident that MVA will form the government. People are ready to throw out this corrupt government," Chennithala said.

The Maharashtra Assembly elections will go to polls for all 288 constituencies on November 20. Counting will take place on November 23. In the last assembly polls, BJP had won 105 seats in 2019 and 122 seats in 2014, Shiv Sena 56 (2019) and 63 (2014), and Congress 44. Alongside Maharashtra, Jharkhand will also go to the polls. The Jharkhand assembly elections will take place in two phases—November 13 and November 20—with the results also announced on November 23.