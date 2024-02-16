The NCP split in July 2023 when Pawar's nephew Ajit joined the Eknath Shinde-led government

Pawar seeks urgent SC hearing against ECI's 'real NCP' order

By Chanshimla Varah 04:54 pm Feb 16, 202404:54 pm

What's the story Sharad Pawar has urged the Supreme Court to urgently hear his petition contesting the Election Commission of India (ECI)'s decision to grant the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP)'s name and symbol to the Ajit Pawar-led faction. Chief Justice Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud stated he would consider the request and set a date after senior counsel Abhishek Manu Singhvi brought up the issue. Singhvi said the case is worse than Uddhav Thackeray, as the Pawar-led group has not been allotted a poll symbol.

Next Article

Context

Why does this story matter?

The NCP split in July 2023 when Pawar's nephew Ajit joined the Eknath Shinde-led government. On February 6, the Election Commission declared the Ajit faction the true NCP, dealing a significant blow to party founder Pawar. It also assigned the "clock" symbol to the Ajit group. Because of the poll panel's decision, Pawar may be subjected to Ajit's whip during the Maharashtra Assembly session next week. It will also be unable to compete in elections without a party symbol.

Rahul Narwekar

Maharashtra Assembly speaker rules in favor of Ajit faction

The hearing was sought a day after Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar declared that Deputy Chief Minister Ajit's faction was the true NCP. He said that no stand in the decision was "unconstitutional" or "arbitrary." "The stand has been justified. Reasons for the same have been stated. So, I think there is no need to further analyze such a tenable and justified decision," he said, according to ANI.

ECI's decision

Pawar questions basis of ECI's decision

In his appeal, Pawar questioned the ECI's rationale for its final decision. The ECI had dismissed the evidence he presented, stating that both the NCP working committee and national committee constitutions were "shrouded with doubts" due to disputed organizational elections in 2022. It also noted that out of 81 MLAs belonging to the NCP in the Maharashtra assembly, 57 were with Ajit and only 28 were with Pawar.

Party name

Pawar faction was allotted different party name

At the same time, the Pawar faction was officially allotted the "Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar" name by the ECI "for the purposes of forthcoming election to six seats in the Rajya Sabha in Maharashtra." The faction also sought the "banyan tree" as the election symbol for itself. Meanwhile, the Ajit faction had filed a caveat application in the Supreme Court seeking a hearing in case the Pawar faction files an appeal against the ECI's order.