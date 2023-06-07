India

Cyclone Biparjoy to intensify into 'severe' storm today: IMD

Jun 07, 2023

Cyclone Biparjoy is forecast to intensify into severe storm on Wednesday

Cyclone Biparjoy, formed over the southeast Arabian Sea, is forecast to intensify into a "severe" storm on Wednesday and eventually a "very severe" cyclone on Thursday over and off the Kerala, Karnataka, and Goa coasts, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The weather department also issued an alert for fishermen out at sea and advised them to return to the coast.

Why does this story matter?

Cyclone Biparjoy is the second cyclone to form in the North Indian Ocean in less than three weeks.

Previously, Cyclone Mocha, which formed in the Bay of Bengal, slammed into Bangladesh and Myanmar, wreaking havoc.

In 2021, Cyclone Yaas emerged just as the monsoon season began.

Notably, the IMD predicted on Monday that Cyclone Biparjoy may delay the arrival of monsoon in Kerala.

Warning issued for fisherfolk against venturing into sea

The IMD predicted that the cyclone will lead to high-speed gale winds (105-115 km/hr) with gusts up to 125 km/hr over the east-central Arabian Sea and adjoining areas of the west-central and southeast Arabian Sea from the evening of June 7. It will likely affect the Karnataka-Goa-Maharashtra coasts. Fisherfolk and seafarers have been advised to return and warned not to venture into the sea.

Severe cyclonic storm during next 24 hours: IMD

Monsoon may be delayed in Kerala due to Cyclone Biparjoy

The prevailing low-pressure system over the Arabian Sea due to Cyclone Biparjoy was anticipated to have a significant impact on the monsoon arrival along the Kerala coast, per the IMD. Private forecasting company Skymet Weather also supported the claim. However, scientists said a minor delay in the monsoon over Kerala does not indicate that it will be delayed in other areas of the country.

NCP postpones silver jubilee celebration due to high sea conditions

Meanwhile, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has decided to postpone its Silver Jubilee celebrations in Ahmednagar, Maharashtra on Friday due to the forecast of very high sea conditions along and off the Kerala-Karnataka coasts, Lakshadweep-Maldives, and Konkan-Goa-Maharashtra coasts.