PM Modi accepts invite to address US Congress 2nd time

Written by Ayushi Goswami Jun 07, 2023, 10:43 am 1 min read

Modi will visit the US between June 21-24

PM Narendra Modi has accepted the invitation of United States (US) House Speaker Kevin McCarthy to address a joint session of the Senate and House of Representatives in Washington on June 22. He will be on his first official state visit to the country between June 21-24. Taking to Twitter last week, McCarthy extended the invitation on behalf of the US congressional leadership.

Look forward to addressing Congress once again: Modi

On Tuesday, Modi responded to McCarthy's tweet and wrote, "I am honored to accept and look forward to once again address a joint meeting of the Congress." "We are proud of our Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership with the US, built upon the foundation of shared democratic values, strong people-to-people ties, and an unwavering commitment to global peace and prosperity," he added.

Israeli PM has addressed US Congress thrice

With his upcoming address, Modi will become the first Indian prime minister to address the US Congress twice. He addressed it first on June 8, 2016. Globally, he is only second to Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu, who has done it thrice. So far, the honor has been bestowed only to Winston Churchill, Nelson Mandela, and two Israeli prime ministers.