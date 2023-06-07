India

Government ready for discussion with protesting wrestlers: Anurag Thakur

Government ready for discussion with protesting wrestlers: Anurag Thakur

Written by Prateek Talukdar Jun 07, 2023, 10:28 am 2 min read

Union Sports Minister Anurag Singh Thakur said the government is willing to have a discussion with the wrestlers protesting against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

Union Sports Minister Anurag Singh Thakur in the wee hours of Wednesday tweeted that the government is willing to have a discussion with the wrestlers protesting against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh for alleged sexual harassment. This comes four days after a delegation of the grapplers met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at his residence.

Why does this story matter?

A group of prominent wrestlers have accused Singh of sexually harassing, stalking, and intimidating them.

They have been protesting against Singh since April, demanding his removal from the WFI's top post.

They initially met Thakur in January, and he informed them that the government had agreed to form a committee to look into the matter.

However, months have passed without any action against Singh.

Thakur met protesters in January

Thakur tried to hush up the matter: Vinesh Phogat

After the meeting with the protesting wrestlers in January, Thakur claimed to have had a "fruitful" discussion when they raised the issue. Star wrestler Vinesh Phogat later alleged that Thakur tried to hush up the matter by forming an oversight committee instead of taking concrete action. The wrestlers lodged two police complaints weeks later, one of which was rumored to have been withdrawn.

Fake news: Minor wrestler's father on rumors of withdrawing complaint

Dismissing rumors about the withdrawal of the case against Singh under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the minor wrestler's father, who filed the complaint, called them fake news. Ace grappler Sakshee Malikkh, who was rumored to have withdrawn from the protest after she resumed her duty in the Railways, said the protest will continue and the FIRs haven't been withdrawn.

Postponed Friday's demonstration on wrestlers' request: Rakesh Tikait

Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait said on Tuesday that the demonstration, earlier scheduled for Friday, has been postponed following a request from the wrestlers while refuting speculations about the withdrawal of support for the protest. Meanwhile, an Olympian, a Commonwealth gold medallist, an international referee and a state-level coach have reportedly corroborated the allegations of at least three wrestlers against Singh.