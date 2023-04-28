India

Sports minister only spent 2-4 minutes with us: Protesting wrestlers

Sports minister only spent 2-4 minutes with us: Protesting wrestlers

Written by Ayushi Goswami Apr 28, 2023, 01:00 pm 2 min read

Anurag Thakur on Thursday claimed that he spent 12 hours with the protesting wrestlers to resolve the issue

Olympic medalist and renowned wrestler Bajrang Punia on Thursday dismissed Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur's claims that he spent 12 hours with the protesting wrestlers to discuss the matter. Speaking to ANI, Punia stated that the minister was with the athletes for only two to four minutes. "His officials were mediating with the players," the 29-year-old added.

Why does this story matter?

Seven women wrestlers have lodged a complaint against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the president of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP, accusing him of sexual harassment.

Prominent wrestlers, including Punia, Vinesh Phogat, and Sakshi Malik, have been protesting and demanding Singh's arrest.

However, the police are yet to register a First Information Report (FIR) in the case.

Watch: Wrestlers refute Thakur's claims

Spent 12 hours with wrestlers in January: Thakur

At a press conference earlier on Thursday, Thakur said, "A few wrestlers are sitting in protest at Jantar Mantar. I spent 12 hours with them — seven hours on the first day and five hours the next day (in January)." "I listened to all their grievances, held a press conference at 2-2.30 at night, and formed a committee after talking to them," he added.

Here's sports minister's full statement

Wrestlers hit back at PT Usha's claims

Echoing Punia, Phogat said Thakur didn't even spend 12 minutes with the wrestlers, adding they felt intimidated during the meetings. Meanwhile, Malik slammed athletics legend PT Usha for alleging that the aggrieved athletes were causing "indiscipline" and "tarnishing India's image." "Being a woman athlete, she (PT Usha) isn't listening to other women athletes. Where's indiscipline here, we are sitting here peacefully," Malik said.

Wrestlers resumed their protest on Sunday

Notably, when the protest originally erupted in January, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), of which Usha is president, and the Centre assured the wrestlers of an impartial probe. The athletes called off their protest after the Wrestling Oversight Committee was formed to probe the matter. However, since its findings have not been made public, the wrestlers resumed their protest on Sunday.