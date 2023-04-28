India

West Bengal: 14 people dead due to lightning strikes

West Bengal: 14 people dead due to lightning strikes

Written by Ayushi Goswami Apr 28, 2023, 12:11 pm 1 min read

West Bengal witnessed moderate rainfall on Thursday (Representational image)

Lightning strikes claimed the lives of at least 14 people in five districts of West Bengal on Thursday, reported PTI. According to the officials, four people were killed in the Purba Bardhaman district, while two deaths each were reported in Murshidabad and North 24 Parganas. Moreover, three individuals each lost their lives in Paschim Midnapore and Howrah Rural districts.

Deceased were mostly farmers working in fields

Notably, several southern districts of the state experienced moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning on Thursday. Officials further stated that the deceased were mostly farmers who were struck by lightning while working in the fields. Per Zee News, the Alipore Meteorological Department predicted that rainfall would continue to lash the southern and northern parts of West Bengal on Friday.