Government 'protecting' WFI chief: Priyanka after meeting protesting wrestlers

Written by Ayushi Goswami Apr 29, 2023, 02:17 pm 2 min read

The whole country is with the women wrestlers, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra met the protesting wrestlers, including Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat, and Bajrang Punia, at Delhi's Jantar Mantar and accused the central government of protecting Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, reported PTI. Notably, the 66-year-old Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP faces allegations of sexual harassment leveled by seven women wrestlers, including a minor.

Copy of FIRs should be shared with wrestlers: Gandhi Vadra

Speaking to reporters, the Congress leader demanded a copy of the first information reports (FIRs) filed against the WFI chief on Friday be shared with the wrestlers. "When these girls get medals, everyone tweets, saying they are our country's pride, but now when they are sitting on the road, no one is ready to listen to them," she was quoted s saying by PTI.

Singh can destroy careers of wrestlers, says Gandhi Vadra

Calling for Singh's ouster from his post, Gandhi Vadra added, "Till he is in that post, he will continue to exert pressure and keep destroying people's careers." "If that person is there on a post through which he can destroy the careers of wrestlers, harass them, and exert pressure, then what is the meaning of FIRs and investigation," she further stated.

Gandhi Vadra says PM Modi should talk to protesting athletes

Slamming Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not speaking to wrestlers regarding the matter, Gandhi Vadra said, "He had called them for tea when they won medals. So call them, talk to them, they are our girls." "The prime minister acknowledges or not, his ministers acknowledge or not, their government acknowledges or not, the whole country is with them (women wrestlers)," she further stated.

I am innocent, would not resign: WFI chief

Separately, on Saturday, Singh reportedly said he would not resign as the WFI chief claiming he was innocent. "Resignation is not a big deal but I am not a criminal. If I resign, it will mean...I have accepted their (wrestlers') allegations," he said. The Delhi Police on Friday registered two cases, including one involving non-bailable charges, against Singh for allegedly sexually harassing women wrestlers.