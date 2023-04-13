Politics

Karnataka elections: MP Kumaraswamy quits BJP after being denied ticket

Karnataka elections: MP Kumaraswamy quits BJP after being denied ticket

Written by Ayushi Goswami Apr 13, 2023, 02:31 pm 1 min read

Kumaraswamy may join JD(S) or contest as an independent (Photo credit: Twitter/@kumaraswamy_mp)

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA MP Kumaraswamy from Mudigere quit the party membership on Thursday after he was denied a ticket to contest the upcoming Karnataka Legislative Assembly elections. Speaking to reporters, the politician blamed BJP's National General Secretary CT Ravi for not nominating him for the polls. The voting for the 224-member Assembly in Karnataka is scheduled for May 10.

BJP released 2nd list of candidates on Wednesday

Notably, the BJP announced its second list of 23 candidates on Wednesday, a day after releasing the first list of 189 nominees. Instead of three-time MLA Kumaraswamy, Deepak Doddaiah has been fielded as the candidate from the Mudigere constituency. Meanwhile, speculations are rife that the 57-year-old might join Janata Dal (Secular) or contest the polls as an independent candidate.