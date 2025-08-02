National Film Awards: Where to watch award-winning films on OTT

#1, #2, #3, #4 'Hanu-Man,' 'Sam Bahadur,' 'Mrs Chatterjee...' and 'Jawan' The Telugu superhero film Hanu-Man, directed by Prasanth Varma, is available on both JioHotstar and ZEE5. The film stars Teja Sajja as Hanumanthu, a young man who acquires the powers of Lord Hanuman. Another National Award-winning film, Sam Bahadur, is streaming on ZEE5. This Hindi biographical war drama stars Vicky Kaushal as Sam Manekshaw, India's first Field Marshal. Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway and Jawan can be watched on Netflix.

#5, #6, #7, #8 '2018,' 'Pookkaalam,' 'Animal' and '12th Fail' The Malayalam film, 2018: Everyone is a Hero, is a survival-thriller based on the 2018 Kerala floods. It is streaming on SonyLIV. Pookkaalam, available on JioHotstar, is a Malayalam comedy-drama that revolves around a 100-year-old couple celebrating their granddaughter's engagement amid unexpected family drama. Ranbir Kapoor's Animal, which won Best Sound Design and Best Music Direction, is streaming on Netflix, while Massey's 12th Fail is out on JioHotstar.

#9, #10 'Baby,' 'Parking' The Telugu film Baby, starring Anand Deverakonda, Vaishnavi Chaitanya, and Viraj Ashwin, is streaming on aha. The Tamil drama-thriller Parking is available on JioHotstar. This film revolves around a conflict between two tenants over a parking space that escalates into a bitter clash of egos. Harish Kalyan plays Eshwar, a young IT professional, while M.S. Bhaskar portrays Ilamparuthi, an older tenant.