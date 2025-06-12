'Boring': Aamir Khan explains why he rejected 'Swades'
What's the story
Bollywood actor Aamir Khan recently revealed that he was the first choice for Ashutosh Gowariker's 2004 film Swades, which eventually starred Shah Rukh Khan.
In a recent interview with Zoom, he shared that he found the film's narration "very boring" and therefore turned it down.
"I found it very boring," said Khan about his decision to reject the role.
Film journey
How 'Kaveri Amma' pitch happened during 'Lagaan' shoot
Khan revealed that Gowariker first pitched the film, then called Kaveri Amma, while they were shooting for Lagaan.
He said he liked the story back then and decided to take it up after Lagaan. However, when the script was ready, he found the three-hour-long narration boring and decided to opt out of it.
"I told him, 'Mai bore ho gya hu.' It's very important for you to hear this reaction," Khan said.
Constructive criticism
'Must have turned into a masterpiece...': Khan on 'Swades'
Khan didn't hold back in giving his honest feedback to Gowariker. He said, "Your thought is novel, what you want to say is very important, but if you say it in such a boring way, then I will not enjoy it."
"I don't know about the other people, I am bored."
Despite never actually watching Swades, Khan expressed faith that Gowariker must have turned Swades into a masterpiece and acknowledged that audiences loved Shah Rukh Khan's performance in it.
Film history
SRK was offered 'Lagaan'!
Interestingly, SRK had once revealed that he was offered Lagaan but couldn't find a producer.
"Ashutosh offered me Lagaan at a time when we both could not find a producer. I was not into production then," he had said.
Swades is now considered one of King Khan's best films.