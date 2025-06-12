What's the story

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has requested the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) not to grant a certificate to Diljit Dosanjh's forthcoming film Sardaar Ji 3.

The demand comes amid speculation that the Punjabi movie features Pakistani actors Hania Aamir, Nasir Chinyoti, Daniel Khawar, and Saleem Albela.

This request aligns with recent directives from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, which prohibit Pakistani-origin content and collaborations with Pakistani artistes in Indian productions, reported The Print.