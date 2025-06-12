FWICE asks CBFC to deny certification to 'Sardaar Ji 3'
What's the story
The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has requested the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) not to grant a certificate to Diljit Dosanjh's forthcoming film Sardaar Ji 3.
The demand comes amid speculation that the Punjabi movie features Pakistani actors Hania Aamir, Nasir Chinyoti, Daniel Khawar, and Saleem Albela.
This request aligns with recent directives from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, which prohibit Pakistani-origin content and collaborations with Pakistani artistes in Indian productions, reported The Print.
Official request
Letter addressed to CBFC chairperson Prasoon Joshi
In a letter addressed to CBFC Chairperson Prasoon Joshi, FWICE said, "In light of recent directives issued by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B Ministry), prohibiting Pakistani-origin content and collaboration with Pakistani artistes in Indian productions, and the parallel stance adopted by FWICE, we urge CBFC to align with these directives and national interest considerations before proceeding with certification."
Assurance
Film slated to release on June 27
The letter further stated, "We appreciate CBFC's impartial and rigorous certification process and trust that you will give due consideration to this request."
The film is scheduled for release on June 27.
Meanwhile, Dosanjh recently addressed the matter that the T-shirt worn by him in a behind-the-scenes photo from the film does not feature Aamir but Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh of Everything Everywhere All At Once fame.
Political opposition
BJP's Chitrapat Kamgar Aghaadi also demanded a ban on film
The Bharatiya Janata Party's Chitrapat Kamgar Aghaadi has also demanded a ban on Sardaar Ji 3 over the inclusion of Pakistani actors, reported News18.
The union said in a media statement, "We strongly oppose any Pakistani artist being associated with Indian cinema."
"The BJP Chitrapat Kamgar Union demands that Sardaar Ji 3 should not be allowed to receive a censor certificate. This is not just a political issue—it is about national sentiment and the dignity of our country."