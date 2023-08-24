National Film Awards 2023 announcement begins in 1 hour

Written by Aikantik Bag August 24, 2023 | 04:26 pm 1 min read

National Film Awards 2023 ceremony to take place on Thursday

National Film Awards is one of the most prestigious awards pertaining to cinema. The National Film Development Corporation of India will present the award to the best films of Indian cinema. The anticipation among fans is huge as we witnessed an incredible range of films. The award winners will be announced at 5:00pm on Thursday and here is where you can watch it live!

Anticipation among fans is quite high

The 69th edition will focus on the movies registered with the Central Board of Film Certification between January 1, 2021, to December 31, 2021. The event will be broadcast live on the Press Information Bureau of India's (PIB India) Facebook page and YouTube channel. The press conference will be taking place in New Delhi. Fans are rooting for their favorite stars.

Big contenders at the National Film Awards 2023

Recently, Indian cinema witnessed some cinematic marvels which include the Academy Award-winning film RRR. The list also includes Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi, R Madhavan's Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, and Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rise - Part 1, among others. The ceremony will announce the awards pertaining to various regional film industries as well. Wishing all the films, best of luck!

