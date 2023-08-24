Top 5 Hollywood cop shows you can't miss

Entertainment

Top 5 Hollywood cop shows you can't miss

Written by Namrata Ganguly August 24, 2023 | 04:03 pm 2 min read

Best Hollywood cop shows to watch

The genre of crime and cop shows is one of the most exciting because it keeps you on the edge of your seat as the officers walk the thin line of right and wrong in the relentless pursuit of truth. With high-stakes investigations, gripping storytelling, and dynamic characters, these cop dramas are sure to transport you to a world of mysteries, crime, and justice.

'Law & Order' (1990- )

Law & Order is a police procedural and legal drama show that was recently revived last year after an 11-year hiatus. With a two-part approach—the first half shows detectives from the New York City Police Department investigating a crime, mostly a murder based on a true event, and apprehending a suspect while the second half shows their prosecution at the Manhattan District Attorney's Office.

'Castle' (2009-2016)

The crime-mystery comedy series Castle follows the lives of a best-selling mystery author Richard Castle and detective Kate Beckett as they investigate a number of peculiar crimes in New York City. The show explores the romance that brews between the two as the NYPD homicide team investigates the weird murders in which a serial killer imitates the plots of Castle's novels.

'Homeland' (2011-2020)

The American espionage thriller Homeland is based on the Israeli series Prisoners of War. The series follows a bipolar CIA agent, portrayed by Claire Danes, who believes a prisoner of war has become an al-Qaeda member and is plotting to launch a terrorist strike on American soil. It has won several accolades including the Golden Globe Awards and Primetime Emmy Awards.

'How to Get Away With Murder' (2014-2020)

The American legal drama thriller series How to Get Away with Murder stars Viola Davis in the lead. Davis plays a defense attorney and law professor at a prestigious Philadelphia university, Annalise Keating. In the series, Keating becomes entangled in a murder along with her five students. Along with critical acclaim for her performance, Davis won the Primetime Emmy Award for the series.

'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' (2013-2021)

Brooklyn Nine-Nine is like a breath of fresh air and a comedic relief to the serious genre of crime and cop series. The Netflix comedy series revolves around seven detectives working at the New York City Police Department (NYPD) who try to adjust to life under their new commanding officer. The series stars Andre Braugher and Andy Samberg, among others.

Share this timeline