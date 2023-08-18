5 Taylor Swift songs you can't stop listening to

5 Taylor Swift songs you can't stop listening to

Written by Namrata Ganguly August 18, 2023 | 07:14 pm 2 min read

Taylor Swift's best songs you must listen to

From releasing her first album at the age of 16 to smashing records and becoming the first woman to have four albums within the Billboard 200's top 10 simultaneously at 33, Taylor Swift shows no signs of stopping. Every lyric of Swift's song is a chapter of love, heartbreak, and growth. Ready to be "enchanted" in the world of Swift's finest musical creations?

'August'

It's August and you cannot miss out on the mood of Swift's August from her Folklore album. And trends over the years say that this song witnesses a resurgence on various charts and social media this month. With a bittersweet tone, the song is written from a girl's perspective whose summer romance burns bright before "slipping" away, and who doesn't get a happy ending.

'Love Story'

Love Story from Swift's album Fearless is one song that everyone knows, whether a Swiftie or not! It's a reimagination of Shakespeare's classic Romeo and Juliet in a modern context. It narrates a love story that transcends obstacles and ends with a marriage proposal, unlike the original's tragic ending. Love Story is a timeless tale of romance and destiny and Swift's most evergreen song.

'All Too Well (10-minute version)'

When Swift re-released her albums, she released a 10-minute version of the almost cult-like song All Too Well from her album Red. The vivid details of her derailed relationship were out in an even more raw version this time that felt more like reclaiming the memories. Swift revisits a past relationship's nuances and regrets evoking an innate connection to the pain and growth within.

'You Belong With Me'

Swift's You Belong With Me has been the pop anthem for teenagers who are in love with a guy who's in love with the more popular cheer captain. But not just a teenager, don't we all crave for our crushes to notice us, even as adults? You Belong With Me is another favorite from Swift's Fearless album that is relatable regardless of its era.

'Blank Space'

Swift took every label (mostly about being a serial dater and obsessed with getting her heart broken so that she can turn it into a song) thrown at her and made a song and owned them all. The catchy satirical pop Blank Space from the 1989 album earned three Grammy Awards nominations and was one of the best-selling singles of 2015.

