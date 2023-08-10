Taylor Swift's 5 watch-worthy films

Written by Divya Raje Bhonsale August 10, 2023 | 04:03 pm 2 min read

Catch Taylor Swift in these movies in different capacities

Taylor Swift is a star of many talents. Be it singing, songwriting, or acting, Swift dons multiple hats and aces each one of them. While she is known worldwide for her music, she has also gained popularity for her acting skills. If you are a Swift fan, too, then here are five titles of her you should watch.

'Valentine's Day'

The romantic comedy film, which was released in 2010, marked the acting debut of Swift. Directed by Garry Marshall, its story and screenplay were co-written by Katherine Fugate, Abby Kohn, and Marc Silverstein. Valentine's Day featured an ensemble cast comprising Bradley Cooper, Kathy Bates, Jessica Alba, and Jessica Biel, among others. Jennifer Garner, Ashton Kutcher, and Julia Roberts, too, featured in it.

'The Giver'

Phillip Noyce's dystopian drama, The Giver starred Katie Holmes, Jeff Bridges, Odeya Rush, Brenton Thwaites, Meryl Streep, and others. The film is based on author Lois Lowry's 1993 young adult novel by the same name. It went on to perform well at the box office, collecting $67M (gross). This is considering that it was made on a budget of $25M.

'Miss Americana'

In 2020, a documentary film on Swift's life and journey, titled Miss Americana, was released. Directed by Lana Wilson, it had a select-theatrical release and was also released on Netflix. It was named after Swift's 2019 song, Miss Americana & the Heartbreak Prince. Although it focused mainly on her career during 2018 and 2019, it also had some flashback unseen clips from her past.

'All Too Well: The Short Film'

After her acting debut in 2010, Swift made her filmmaking debut with All Too Well: The Short Film. Released in 2021, it didn't only feature her as a director, but also as producer and writer. The title is said to be adapted from her 2012 song All Too Well. It starred Sadie Sink and Dylan O'Brien in the lead.

'Amsterdam'

The 2022 movie Amsterdam directed, written, and produced by David O Russell is a period mystery comedy thriller. It starred Christian Bale in the lead; he also joined in as one of the producers. Apart from Bale and Swift, the stellar cast also featured Robert De Niro, Margot Robbie, John David Washington, Michael Shannon, Mike Myers, and others.

