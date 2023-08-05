Sophia Bush heading for divorce again: Recalling her past relationships

Entertainment

Sophia Bush heading for divorce again: Recalling her past relationships

Written by Tanvi Gupta August 05, 2023 | 08:12 pm 3 min read

Actor Sophia Bush files for divorce with husband Grant Hughes after 13 months of marriage

After 13 months of marriage, One Tree Hill actor Sophia Bush and her entrepreneur husband Grant Hughes are reportedly heading for a divorce. Per PEOPLE , Bush filed for divorce on Friday (local time), but sources claimed the two "remain good friends." The duo got engaged in 2021 and took the plunge on June 11, 2022. Here's a look back at Bush's past relationships.

But first, know more about Hughes

Hughes is an entrepreneur and real estate investor from Tulsa, Oklahoma. After graduation, he reportedly joined SHFT—a lifestyle platform co-founded by producer Peter Glatzer and actor Adrian Grenier—focused on promoting sustainable living. Later, Hughes co-founded FocusMotion—a machine-learning (ML) software company that utilizes body sensors to track movement and offer personalized health advice. Notably, FocusMotion attracted considerable investment, including one from the late Kobe Bryant.

Bush's first relationship and marriage to Chad Michael Murray

Actor Chad Michael Murray—known for portraying Lucas Scott in One Tree Hill—proposed to his co-star Bush in 2004. The couple tied the knot a year later in Santa Monica, California in 2005. After just five months of marriage, the couple announced their separation, with Bush filing an annulment citing fraud. But her petition was denied, leading to their divorce's finalization in December 2006.

Bush's relationship with Jon Foster; James Lafferty

After her separation from Murray, Bush was romantically linked to her Stay Alive co-star Jon Foster in 2006; their relationship lasted until 2007. In June 2008, Bush revealed to US Weekly that the pair parted ways a year prior. She also expressed how she learned about loving someone "without being in love with them." Subsequently, Bush dated her OTH co-star James Lafferty in 2008.

Relationship with Austin Nichols; Dan Fredinburg

Bush's love life also included an on-again, off-again relationship with another OTH co-star Austin Nichols for four years. The couple finally closed their chapter in 2012. Following this, Bush found love in a Google executive, Dan Fredinburg, in 2013, but their relationship ended after 10 months. Notably, Fredinburg died in 2015 during an avalanche on Mt. Everest caused by the devastating Nepal earthquake.

Bush's relationship with Hughes

Per reports, Bush and Hughes were first spotted hand-in-hand taking a romantic stroll in Malibu in 2020. A year later, the couple's love soared to new heights as they ventured to Italy for a vacation, where Hughes popped the question. The couple finally got married at the Philbrook Art Museum in Tulsa in 2022. The reason for the couple's sudden split is still unknown.

Poll Do you think Sophia Bush will get married for a third time?

If she finds love again, why not! 0% I hope not! 0% Poll is completed

Share this timeline