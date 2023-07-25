Tori Kelly health crisis: Singer collapses; hospitalized for blood clots

Written by Tanvi Gupta July 25, 2023 | 11:46 am 3 min read

American singer Tori Kelly rushed to hospital with serious condition

Star singer-songwriter Tori Kelly was rushed to a hospital in a serious condition on Sunday (local time), reportedly. The Grammy winner was dining with friends in Los Angeles when she complained of an unusually rapid heartbeat, before passing out, as per TMZ. Upon reaching the hospital, doctors discovered blood clots around her leg and lungs, with uncertainty about potential clots in her heart.

Kelly's situation is 'still very serious': Reports

Reports suggest that the 30-year-old singer was "out for a while" after she complained of having an unusually rapid heartbeat—which is not normal—and was taken to Cedars-Sinai Hospital in West Hollywood by her car rather than by ambulance. TMZ cited a source as saying, "The condition is still really serious." As of now, Kelly's team hasn't shared any official statement about the hospitalization.

What are blood clots?

Blood clots are gel-like masses in arteries and veins that play a role in controlling bleeding. However, clots can lead to serious health problems like pulmonary embolism and heart attack. Clots can develop if you cut yourself or your body is trying to stop bleeding.

Meanwhile, here's a look at life and career of Kelly

The singer-songwriter initially gained recognition by posting videos online at the tender age of 14. At 16, Kelly auditioned for American Idol in 2010, and although she faced elimination from the show, the musician independently released her first EP, titled Handmade Songs in 2012. A year later, Kelly signed with Capitol Records, and her debut full-length album, Unbreakable Smile hit the shelves in 2015.

When Kelly addressed the lack of new songs from her

After winning two Grammy Awards in 2019—Kelly's presence in the mainstream diminished following the release of her album Solitude in 2020. In 2022, Kelly addressed her fans' inquiries about the lack of new music from her. "I see your comments & I get frustrated because I just want to put this music out but unfortunately it's not as simple," she tweeted at the time.

Kelly's upcoming EP 'Tori' will be released on Friday

The health scare comes after Kelly announced her upcoming EP, Tori earlier this month. The new music is scheduled for release on Friday (July 28). The EP's cover art showcases Kelly leaning back on a white floor, donning printed pants paired with a white tank top. She shared the picture along with the caption, "This is the first taste of much more to come..."

