Written by Aikantik Bag July 14, 2023 | 05:58 pm 1 min read

K-pop is one of the most followed music industry worldwide, and Super Junior is one of the most followed K-pop boy bands. On Friday, three members of the group—Donghae, Eunhyuk, and Kyuhyun—parted ways with the agency SM Entertainment, marking an end of a 17-year association. However, the band is still managed by the agency. The agency has also released a statement regarding the same.

The agency's statement read, "Eunhyuk, Donghae, and Kyuhyun have not renewed their contracts with us and will each be pursuing individual activities." Regarding their commitments, however, it stated, "Eunhyuk, Donghae, and Kyuhyun will be continuing their Super Junior promotions together with SM," wishing the trio well in their future endeavors. Interestingly, Donghae and Eunhyuk debuted with the band in 2005; Kyuhyun joined in 2006.

The agency stated, "We will be cheering the three of them on as they take on new challenges, and we plan to communicate closely with them so that they can effectively carry out both their group activities and their solo activities at the same time." Meanwhile, the other band members—Leeteuk, Kim Heechul, Yesung, Shindong, Choi Siwon, and Ryeowook—have renewed their contracts.

