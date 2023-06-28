Entertainment

Who was Ryan Siew, Polaris guitarist who died at 26

Written by Tanvi Gupta June 28, 2023

Ryan Siew, the lead guitarist of Sydney-based band Polaris, passed away at 26

Ryan Siew, the lead guitarist of the Australian metalcore band Polaris died at the mere age of 26. Siew, who joined the group in 2013, left for a heavenly abode on June 19, and the band announced the sad news on their Instagram handle on Tuesday. His untimely death has left his friends, family, and fans in a state of shock and grief.

Polaris paid a heartfelt tribute on Instagram

In their heartfelt tribute on Instagram, Polaris fondly remembered the things that brought joy to Siew's life, including Harry Potter, psychological thrillers, and crime documentaries. Although the post didn't mention the exact cause of his death, fans speculate that it may be related to his battle with depression and brain fog, as Siew had previously opened up about these struggles on Instagram in January.

What is brain fog?

In medical terms, brain fog can be understood as a state where memory and cognition aren't as efficient or effective as they used to be. The signs of brain fog include a hampered ability to think clearly and even memorizing something feels sluggish and fuzzy.

A look at Siew's career as a talented guitarist

Siew joined the Sydney-based band Polaris in the year 2013. In 2017, he made significant contributions to Polaris's album The Mortal Coil, which garnered the band a nomination for Best Hard Rock at the ARIA Awards in 2018. Polaris released their second album, The Death of Me in February 2020, which won the Best Album category at the Rolling Stone﻿ Australia Awards in 2021.

Polaris last performed on June 18, albeit without Siew

Following their second album, Polaris will release their third record, Fatalism in September. Notably, the band last performed on June 18 at Graspop Metal Meeting in Belgium, although without their lead guitarist, Siew. Two days later on June 20, Polaris announced that "due to a serious personal crisis in our family" they wouldn't be able to play the remaining dates of their European tour.

